Hypertension: All You Need To Know About The Diagnosis Of High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition that can put you at a higher risk of heart disease if not controlled timely. Early diagnosis may help you prevent the complications linked with hypertension.
Hypertension: Following a DASH diet can help you effectively control blood pressure
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure can be controlled with a healthy diet
- Regular exercise promotes healthy blood pressure numbers
- Reduce your sodium intake to bring down your BP
Timely detection plays a crucial role in controlling high blood pressure and the complication slinked with it. High blood pressure or hypertension is also known as a silent killer as it does not show any symptoms and puts you at significantly higher risk of heart disease. If detected early, one can make changes in diet and lifestyle immediately along with appropriate medications. It can help take control of the condition effectively. To know more about the diagnosis of high blood pressure, we spoke to Dr. Gaurangi Shah who is a consultant physician at P.D Hinduja Hospital. Here are all the details she shared.
Hypertension: Diagnosis of high blood pressure
Dr. Shah tells that high blood pressure is a lifestyle disorder that usually develops due to excess body weight, an unhealthy diet or a sedentary lifestyle. If detected with high blood pressure, the following tests need to be done-
1) Blood tests - Basic body profile including HbA1C (Glycosylated HB), uric acid and vitamin B12 and vitamin D levels.
Also read: How Often Should You Check Your Blood Pressure Numbers? Here's A Complete Guide
2) ECG (electrocardiogram) - It is a test that shows the electrical activity of the heart. It helps determine whether hypertension has started affecting your heart. All adults are advised to undergo this test at least once a year.
3) Echocardiography - It is the sonography of the heart. This test gives an idea about the pumping function of the heart and the condition of the heart valves. Those who are suffering from hypertension, diabetes or kidney diseases should undergo this test once a year or more if your doctor advises.
Also read: Is High Blood Pressure The Reason Behind Your Headache? Expert Decodes The Link
4) USG abdomen (sonography of abdomen) - This test gives an idea about the condition of important abdominal organs like liver and kidney. Many times high blood pressure leads to kidney diseases or vice versa. So, it is important to screen these organs every year.
(Dr. Gaurangi Shah is a Consultant Physician at P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.