ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  World Cancer Day 2021: Chewing And Smoking Tobacco- A Risk Factor For Multiple Kinds Of Cancer

World Cancer Day 2021: Chewing And Smoking Tobacco- A Risk Factor For Multiple Kinds Of Cancer

World Cancer Day: Chewing tobacco contains a minimum of 28 cancer-causing chemicals, medically known as carcinogens. The primary cancer-causing agents in chewing tobacco are the tobacco-explicit nitrosamines (TSNAs).
  By: Dr Praveen Garg  Updated: Feb 2, 2021 07:10 IST
3-Min Read
World Cancer Day 2021: Chewing And Smoking Tobacco- A Risk Factor For Multiple Kinds Of Cancer

World Cancer Day: Roughly around 1 out of 5 deaths from heart disease is directly related to smoking

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 25% of pancreatic cancer occurs because of chewing tobacco
  2. Chewing tobacco and smoking can increase risk of esophageal cancer
  3. Continuous consumption of tobacco can lead to stomach cancer too

World Cancer Day: Tobacco consumption occurs in two ways, either chewing tobacco as smokeless tobacco (container masala, gutka and khaini) or smoking (cigarettes and beedi). Tobacco consumption taking place in any form is extremely addictive because of nicotine and three hundred cancer-causing carcinogens. Chewing tobacco represents a major consumption of tobacco in India, making the head and neck cancer the most commonly reported forms.

World Cancer Day: Quit smoking and chewing tobacco to be cancer-free


RELATED STORIES
related

World Cancer Day 2021 Focuses On The Theme 'I Am And I Will': Here's All You Need To Know

World Cancer Day 2021: This year cancer day will focus on highlighting everyone's role in achieving a cancer-free world. Read here to know all about the theme 'I am and I will.'

related

World Cancer Day 2021: Foods You Should Avoid To Reduce Cancer Risk

World Cancer Day 2021: According to the World Health Organisation, around 9.6 million people died because of cancer in 2018. Certain food items can lead to cancer over the long haul. Read here to know about them.

Newsbeep

Smokeless tobacco is usually a combination of aromatic betel leaves and nuts that the consumer keeps in the mouth and chews on it for quite a long time. When these leaves are chewed continuously for a longer period of time, nicotine is released continuously in the mouth and other flavours that make the mouth produce exorbitant salivation. Users generally end up spitting this out. While consumers are smoking tobacco, nicotine is released in the lungs and influences different organs, tobacco, when chewed, stays in the mouth. Development of tartar can prompt gum sickness and can negatively impact saliva flow in the mouth.

Also read: World Cancer Day 2021: Foods You Should Avoid To Reduce Cancer Risk

Chewing tobacco contains a minimum of 28 cancer-causing chemicals, medically known as carcinogens. The primary cancer-causing agents in chewing tobacco are the tobacco-explicit nitrosamines (TSNAs). Some of the other cancer-causing agents found in chewing tobacco are formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, arsenic, benzopyrene, nickel, and cadmium. Numerous people erroneously accept that snus is a safe form of chewing tobacco rather than fermented when produced in Norway or Sweden, causing fewer nitrosamines. Nonetheless, snus still contains several cancer-causing chemicals. Snus made in America is not necessarily processed in the same way as in Norway or Sweden.

0rr0ucl

Quit smoking and chewing tobacco to reduce your risk of cancer
Photo Credit: iStock

Roughly around 1 out of 5 deaths from heart disease is directly related to smoking and chewing of tobacco. As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India in 2016- 2017 (GATS) about 163.7 million Indians use smokeless tobacco, whereas 68.9 million people are smokers. Also, 42.3 million are users of both smoking and smokeless tobacco. It means around 35% of adults (47.9% males and 20.3% females) in India use tobacco in some form or the other. Chewing and smoking tobacco result in an increased risk for certain types of cancer, most notably cancer of the oral cavity, including pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and stomach cancer.

Also read: World Cancer Day: Understanding The Role Of Palliative Care During Cancer Treatment

About 25% of pancreatic cancer are believed to be brought about by chewing tobacco. The risk of getting pancreatic cancer is almost twice from smoking tobacco compared to those who have never smoked. Using any form of tobacco, like cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chewing tobacco, and snuff raises the risk of esophageal cancer, especially squamous cell carcinoma and moderately increases the risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma. This is prevalent mostly in men rather than in women. Continuous consumption of tobacco can lead to stomach cancer. This develops when cells in the lining of the stomach grow and divide in an abnormal way.

Researchers and doctors are continuously looking for the factors that cause this type of cancer, including ways to prevent it. Although there is no proven method to avoid cancer, it is very essential to reduce the risk. Several risk factors for oral and oropharyngeal disease can be evaded by making healthy lifestyle choices.

Also read: World Cancer Day 2021: Know All About The Different Types Of Blood Cancer From Expert

(Dr Praveen Garg, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases