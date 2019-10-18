What Is Normal Range Of Blood Pressure? Tips On How To Achieve It
High blood pressure tips: The current international guidelines have set a new normal for blood pressure readings at 120/80 mm Hg for adult human beings, bringing it down from the previous normal of 140/90mm Hg. Read here to know how you can reduce your blood pressure.
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can control your blood pressure with good discipline
- Quit smoking and alcohol to prevent high blood pressure
- It is also important to cut down on salt, sugar and processed foods
High blood pressure tips: Hypertension or high blood pressure is turning out to be a serious health concern in Indians today. Almost 45% of the people are reported to be hypertensive and yet a large percentage of the population remains undiagnosed*. While hypertension has been recognized as a lifestyle ailment, the relatively less uncommon low blood pressure too can be problematic.
What is the normal range of blood pressure?
The current international guidelines have set a new normal for blood pressure readings at 120/80 mm Hg for adult human beings, bringing it down from the previous normal of 140/90mm Hg**. The normal range is between 120-80 and 90-60 mm Hg and differs slightly with age. However, does this mean that any fluctuation above or below is abnormal? While anything above 130/80 is considered to be an indication of hypertension, the lower normal differs from person to person as long as they remain asymptomatic. However, high blood pressure is definitely a serious cause of concern because hypertension often leads to cardiovascular diseases.
Any reading between 120-129 (top reading) is considered as elevated systolic blood pressure and anything in the range of 130-139 (for the top number) and 80-89 (for the bottom number or diastolic) is diagnosed as hypertension. A 20-point systolic high or a 10-point diastolic high can double an individual's risk of a heart attack, stroke or heart aneurysm.
Low blood pressure or hypotension, though not very common, is prevalent and is not a great cause for worry until very low. Individuals may not realise that their blood pressure is low until the body manifests symptoms such as dizziness or excessive fatigue. Readings below 60 (diastolic) are usually considered as clinically abnormal. Lower pressure may cause fainting, acute dehydration, uncontrolled spontaneous bleeding and brain damage and may require hospital admission.
Maintaining your blood pressure
Maintaining blood pressure in the normal range in critical, especially for those diagnosed with hypertension. Individuals with a sedentary lifestyle, high pressure jobs and high stress levels often fall prey to hypertension, opening doors to many other health problems including heart ailments and diabetes. Improper food habits consisting of high caloric foods, processed foods that contain high amounts of salt, sugar and simple carbohydrates is also a contributing factor. High blood pressure can be controlled with simple lifestyle modifications and maintaining dietary norms. Here are some things you can do to bring down your blood pressure to the normal range.
Exercise regularly
High blood pressure can be brought down by taking up some form of regular exercise such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, gardening or climbing stairs. About 30-40 minutes of moderate to high impact exercise such as aerobics, cardio, Zumba or power yoga has been shown to reduce blood pressure by at least 4%-5%***.
Maintain a healthy weight
Overweight and obese persons are at a higher risk of developing hypertension. Studies reveal that a weight loss of even 5-10 pounds can help in reducing high blood pressure****.
Eat healthy
It is also important to cut down on salt, sugar and processed foods. Maintaining a low carb, high protein, high fibre diet can go a long way in bringing down blood pressure. Eating foods rich in potassium such as bananas, apricots, spinach and tender coconut is also beneficial. But if you are suffering from low blood pressure then you may be required to up your salt intake slightly. Drink plenty of water to improve hydration. Also cutting down on alcohol and smoking has been shown to dramatically reduce blood pressure levels.
Reduce stress
Stress is common in today's fast paced lifestyle. However, stress levels can be brought down getting sufficient sleep and practicing relaxation techniques such as yoga, breathing, mindfulness and meditation, etc. reducing stress levels has been shown to improve high blood pressure in patients.
Check for other health conditions
Get checked for any associated health conditions such as heart diseases and monitor your vitals such as ECG at home. This is because people with a high blood pressure are at an increased risk for such conditions over time, if left undiagnosed. For instance, Agatsa's SankeLife devices are small enough to fit into the pocket and help you monitor your ECG at home enabling preventive care.
In conclusion
It is very much possible to maintain normal blood pressure levels with some self-discipline. If you are suffering from high or low blood pressure, seek medical guidance at once to avoid serious consequences. If you are on hypertension medication, then speak to your doctor about the exercises you could do. Regular monitoring and preventive care are essential in maintaining your blood pressure in the normal range.
(Dr Anbu Pandian, Medical Advisor, Agatsa, A&M Healthcare)
