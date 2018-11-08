These Economical Yet Healthy Foods Should Always Be In Your Shopping List
Being healthy on a budget is not at all difficult. There is always a misconception that healthy foods always cost more. But nutritious foods like fresh produce should always are packed with nutrients and should be on top of your grocery carts.
With the increasing cost of living, we always try our level best to save money wherever we can. But are you even trying to save money while you are buying your grocery? Are you wondering, how do you eat a nutritious diet while keeping your grocery bill low? What if we tell you that there are some foods which are extremely reasonable yet healthy? Being healthy on a budget is not at all difficult. There is always a misconception that healthy foods always cost more. But nutritious foods like fresh produce should always are packed with nutrients and should be on top of your grocery carts.
Top 5 foods that are healthy yet cheap:
1. Eggs:
Extremely nutritious and cheap eggs are versatile and rich in protein. Eggs are nutrient rich and can be a part of a balanced diet. Moreover, eggs are packed with essential vitamins like vitamin B2 and healthy fats. Additionally, eggs are rich sources of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and important minerals such as zinc, iron and copper. Eggs help enhance muscle strength and should be included in your diet if you work out regularly. Eggs are simply perfect for early morning breakfast or a healthy evening snack.
2. Fruits:
Most fruits are naturally low in fat, sodium and calories. Also, no fruit has cholesterol. Fruits are rich in many essential nutrients including potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin C, and folate (folic acid). Diets rich in potassium may help in maintaining healthy blood pressure. Rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants fruits help you keep full for longer. There are lots of nutrients in them that are important for your overall health. Eating plenty of fruits everyday can reduce your risk of diseases. You can eat fruits in the breakfast, make a fresh fruit juice or add it into your smoothies.
3. Vegetables:
Not to mention, vegetables provides several health benefits and are affordable by one and all. People who eat more vegetables and fruits as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of chronic diseases. Rich in a host of useful nutrients and powerful antioxidants, vegetables should be included in the daily diet. Vegetables contain essential vitamins including folate, vitamin A, K and vitamin B6, as well as carotenoids like beta-carotene . Salad greens are packed with vital nutrients and phytochemicals. Vegetables contain essential nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body.
4. Rice:
Rice is the most popular staple food consumed throughout the world, thanks to its affordability and ease of access. There are actually many different types of rice, which are produced via different stages of processing or with the addition of extra additives. Rice helps in supplying energy, fighting inflammation, reduces the risk of cancer, supporting the nervous system health, promoting heart health, preventing constipation, controlling diabetes, boosting a strong immune system. Lentils along with rice constitutes a perfect balanced meal.
5. Wheat:
Wheat is the most common cereal grain, which comes from a type of grass called Triticum. The whole grain kernel of wheat, composed of bran (outer layer), wheat germ, and endosperm (innermost part), is an packed with essential nutrients. Wheat can be primarily used for baking products such as bread, bagels, cakes and muffins. Wheat germ, which is the heart of the kernel, is particularly rich in vitamin E. Wheat contains a good amount of important minerals, such as zinc, iron, magnesium and manganese. As an added benefit, whole grains provide several grams of protein per serving.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
