Here's How Working Professionals Can Stay Fit Despite Hectic Schedules
Shout out to working professionals in hectic schedules! Here's are some suggestions that can help you stay fit and healthy.
HIGHLIGHTS
- On your free days, do spend time on exercising
- Carry a snack with yourself to satisfy hunger pangs in-between meals
- Never miss your breakfast even if you are running late
Having a hectic schedule can interfere with your fitness goals. Some working professionals have a life where they work for 6 days in a week for 8 hours every day and have home assignments on weekends. However, all these reasons seem mere excuses when they realise that being fit and healthy is a way of life. The moment they experience less tiredness or lesser stress; the moment feeling fresh sinks in after eating clean and healthy, they know that nothing can stop them from being fit and healthy.
Exercising comes first
Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal mentions that the first and the foremost thing that fitness calls for is exercising. "When you are very busy, try to take out time either in the morning or in the evening when you are back home for exercising or engaging in some sort of physical activity. It can either be a soothing walk or any exercise which you can do before your dinner or bed time," she says.
According to Nmami, when life is busy, the motivation for fitness seems to vanish away. For instance, when you are holidaying, you travel different to different places and engage yourself in exploring new and different things around you. At that time, many people forget about fitness because they are too busy in something that they enjoy.
"The same is with having a hectic schedule. Working professionals who have hectic schedules should try to make their workouts more efficient. They should try taking out 45 minutes in a day to dedicate to exercising. They can opt for yoga, meditation, running, etc," says Nmami.
On free days, spend time on yourself
Another common tendency among working professionals who have hectic schedules is to spend their free days doing nothing. Working professionals who are always busy find relief in times when they have got simply nothing to do. Even exercising on free days seems like a task to do at work. However, Nmami suggests that you must try to do an activity like exercising for your own well-being.
Diet tips
Working professionals get little or no time to pay attention to what they are eating in a day. Nmami says that hydration plays a very important role in maintaining or keeping you fit and healthy.
Keep yourself hydrated
"When you have a hectic schedule, you tend to eat or drink anything amidst work. Drinking lots of water is very important, especially in summer. At least 2 to 3 litres of water is important every day. Working professionals who have hectic schedules must always carry a water bottle with themselves to ensure that their hydration levels are being carefully looked at," says Nmami.
Plan your day's diet plan in advance
Besides that, the key to eating healthy is planning what you are going to eat in a day, in advance. "Working professionals in hectic schedules should have a diet schedule ready for the next day. For instance, you can prepare a sandwich for yourself which does not involve any cooking time. To kick-start your day, you have to eat your breakfast. Never miss your breakfast even when you're running late. You can prepare a smoothie with fruits, yogurt and seeds like flax seeds and chia seeds. This smoothie is power packed with essential nutrients," says Nmami while adding that working professionals in hectic schedules must carry a snack for sudden hunger pangs in-between meals.
Do carry a healthy snack with yourself
These snacks could include nuts or fruits. Keeping a snack with yourself will prevent you from buying anything which is unhealthy or loaded with calories.