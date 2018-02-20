Know All About MOTR, A Fitness Equipment Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Swears By
MOTR is a regime which combines Balanced Body Movement Principles, with the power of aerobic conditioning.
MOTR is 43 inch cylinder which is quite easy to set up
- People of any fitness level or need can adapt with MOTR
- Working out on the MOTR makes you feel relaxed
- MOTR enables Pilates even when you're on the move
Movement on the roller (MOTR) is an equipment which enables one to do Pilates on the move. It focuses on alignment, control of the core and functional movement patterns. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala feels that motr is a versatile and portable piece of equipment. It is nothing but a 43 inch cylinder which is quite easy to set up. MOTR is a regime which combines Balanced Body Movement Principles, with the power of aerobic conditioning. The balance and release exercises of a foam roller can also be done on the MOTR.
In the above video - which she uploaded on Instagram - Yasmin gives snippets of some of the exercises which can be done on this portable equipment.
How to use MOTR?
One of the best aspects of MOTR is that one can sit on the tube, lay on it, kneel on it or stand on it. Once one catches hold of these positions, resistance bands can be used to work on your arms, core, legs, back and any other part of the body. However, beginners will need assistance of a trainer to understand the entire working of MOTR.
How does one benefit from MOTR?
MOTR allows you to workout your arms, lower and upper body. One can also do planks, agility training and balancing workouts with it hence adding to the variety of exercises that can be done. People with varied levels of fitness can adapt to MOTR. It allows for a whole body workout helping create strength without adding bulk.
Working out on the MOTR might feel a little challenging in the beginning, but at the end you feel relaxed. So for all those looking for something new in their fitness regime, how about trying the MOTR?
