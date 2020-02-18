Here's How Sitting All Day Can Affect Your Heart Health; Know Tips To Counter The Side Effects Of Prolonged Sitting
Sitting all day is linked with several health issues. It can increase the risk of some serious health issues. Here's how sitting for too long can affect your heart health.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sitting all day is related to many health issues
- One should try to walk while attending a phone call
- You can keep many diseases at bay by simply walking a little more
Do you have a sitting job or you follow a sedentary lifestyle? Sitting all day is linked with several health issues. Other than weight gain lack of physical activity can contribute to several serious health issues. When you are sitting all day you burn less calories which leads to weight gain. It can also increase the risk of diabetes. Physical activities are extremely important for your health in various ways including both mental and physical health. Studies have also highlighted that prolonged sitting can increase the risk of heart diseases. Here's the link between sitting all day and increased risk of heart diseases.
The link between sitting all day and heart diseases
Sitting for long hours is linked with heart diseases in several ways and various other factors that can contribute to heart diseases. It can increase your blood pressure which significantly increases the risk of heart diseases. Other factors linked with prolonged sitting include poor cholesterol, unhealthy weight, diabetes and stress can increase the risk of heart diseases.
A study conducted recently also warns that spending a lot of time sitting may increase heart disease risk among overweight and obese post-menopausal women.
"Reducing sitting time improves glucose control and blood flow, and engaging in physical activities, even light-intensity daily life activities like cooking and shopping, show favourable associations with reduced mortality risk and prevention of heart disease and stroke," said lead study author Dorothy Sears, Professor of Nutrition at the Arizona State University College of Health Solutions in Phoenix, US. In this study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the researchers measured the sitting habits of older women and who were overweight or obese.
How to fight the risks of health issues linked with sitting all day?
- Instead of another coffee break go for a walk break with your colleagues
- Walk while having a telephonic conversation
- Make simple changes in your routine like taking the stairs or walking some distance to your office every day
- Set a reminder on your phone to take frequent walk breaks
