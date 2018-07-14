ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Personal Hygiene Tips You Must Know

7 Personal Hygiene Tips You Must Know

Personal hygiene tips: Maintaining personal hygiene is not only important for looking appealing, it is also important for overall well-being of a person. Read here to know important personal hygiene tips you must follow every day.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 14, 2018 04:12 IST
4-Min Read
7 Personal Hygiene Tips You Must Know

Personal hygiene tips: These are top personal hygiene tips which you must follow daiy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bathing daily is important for your personal hygiene
  2. Wash your hands more often to keep yourself clean and hygienic
  3. Brush your teeth twice every day for maintaining oral health

Health and hygiene go hand in hand. Without proper hygiene, you cannot live healthy living. Maintaining personal hygiene is not only important for looking appealing, it is also important for overall well-being of a person. To ward off illness, it is important to opt for personal grooming and personal hygiene. Apart from honing personal hygiene for your own self, it also affects the people and the environment around you. Bacteria, virus, fungi are all around. They are all waiting to counter you and enter your body. By keeping good personal hygiene practices, you can stay away from all these germs which further lead to a lot of diseases. Remember, good personal hygiene is the first step to good health! Living healthy is not very difficult. And to start off, all you need to do is including personal hygiene in your daily routine.

If you want to minimize your risk of infection and increase your longevity, follow these tips to improve your personal hygiene:

1. Wash your hands more often


RELATED STORIES

7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs Every Day

Health benefits of eating eggs every day: One egg a day keeps a doctor away. Even if you make it two, it is not as harmful as you think it to be. Read here to know how beneficial eating eggs every day is.

Carrot Juice Health Benefits: Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Why You Must Include It In Your Diet

Carrot juice health benefits: Luke Coutinho believes that starting your day with carrot juice or including it in your breakfast can be beneficial for health. Carrots are extremely rich in Vitamin A, essential minerals and fiber.


You can never imagine the number of germs your hands carry. It is extremely important for you to keep your hands always clean. So, wash hands more often is an important personal hygiene tip. There are hygiene products like alcohol-based sanitizing gel, which can be kept handy for times when soap and water aren't available. Make sure you wash your hands after using the loo, throwing the garbage, coughing, sneezing, before making food and after eating it.
 

diq4j4p8

Wash your hands more often in order to maintain your personal hygiene
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Expert Recommended Tips For Menstrual Hygiene

2. Bathe regularly

One important personal hygiene tip is to bathe daily. Scrubbing your body with soaps or body wash helps removing dead cells from the skin. Regular bathing helps remove all the germs, dirt and sweat from your body. Even if you do not wish to wash your hair daily, wear a shower cap and wash your body every day.

3. Brush your teeth twice a day

For stronger gums, you need to brush your teeth in between meals. Brush your teeth regularly is an important personal hygiene tip to prevent gum diseases which can lead to other illness and result in further serious problems. Make sure you brush after eating sweets or acidic foods that cause tooth erosion. Flossing is also important for keeping your mouth clean and healthy, and is something which is recommended by all dentists. Using mouthwash is also an effective way to maintain oral hygiene.
 

qrl0i3e

Brushing your teeth twice daily is important for your oral hygiene
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cut fingernails and toenails

You probably have no idea how unhygienic long nails can be and how they can create problems in your healthy lifestyle. All the dirt and germs that accumulate in long nails is extremely unhealthy and harmful for you. Cutting nails regularly is an important personal hygiene tip for not just cleanliness purposes but also for preventing hangnails, breakage, and other potential damage to your nails. Even if you like keeping long nails, make sure you trim them regularly and clean the trapped dirt.

Also read: 10 Everyday Must Do's For Oral Hygiene

5. Wear deodorant

For smelling fresh, an important personal hygiene tip is to use natural deodorant. To control excessive sweat, you can use an antiperspirant as well. Deodorant covers up unpleasant body odour caused by sweat. To reduce potential health risks associated with conventional deodorants, consider using natural and aluminium-free deodorants. If you do not wish to use deodorant every day, you can opt for using it on the days you think you will sweat more.
 

8vktev6g

Use natural deodorants to feel fresh
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Clean hair

For long and beautiful hair, an important personal hygiene tip is wash your hair regularly. Massage oil for dry scalp and wash it with shampoo. Doctors mostly recommend shampooing twice or thrice a week, depending on your hair quality. Even if you prefer to keep your hair long, trimming helps you to get rid of split ends, and give an overall cleaner, healthier appearance.

Also read: Dos And Don'ts Of Vaginal Hygiene All Women Must Know

7. Choose a daily face cleanser

The skin of your face is more sensitive than any other part of your body. An important personal hygiene tip is to wash your face at least thrice a day. Choose your face cleanser or wash wisely according to your skin type and avoid products that have high alcohol content, as they can cause skin dryness. If you use makeup, use a makeup remover and make sure you remove all the makeup before going to sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Mexican Scientists Develop Hybrid Chayote Fruit To Battle Cancer

Afraid Of Heights? VR Therapy May Help You!

Here's How Fruits And Vegetables Can Help In Reducing Asthma Symptoms

Follow These Simple Steps For A Sound Sleep

Kick Added Sugar In Sports Drinks

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS