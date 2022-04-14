ASK OUR EXPERTS

These Signs May Indicate That You Might Be Vitamin D Deficient

These Signs May Indicate That You Might Be Vitamin D Deficient

If you have these signs, get the levels of Vitamin D in your body checked.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 14, 2022 12:29 IST
Vitamin D is vital for bone health and a variety of other functions

Vitamin D has received a lot of attention in recent years for its function in immune health, particularly in relation to COVID-19. It's also vital for bone health and a variety of other functions. Vitamin D aids in the formation of strong bones and may help prevent certain cancers. Sometimes known as the sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D, is created by the body in response to the skin's exposure to sunlight. It can also be found in fortified dairy and grain products, as well as in certain fish, fish liver oils, and egg yolks.

Its deficiency could lead to a lot of health issues. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, on her Instagram page ‘Nutrition by Lovneet', highlight the signs that tell you if you are Vitamin D deficient.

1) Chronic fatigue and tiredness.


2) If you are struggling with depression, check the levels of your Vitamin D.

3) Loss of bone density.

4) Experiencing hair loss may be the reason behind low levels of the vitamin in your body.

5) Frequently getting cold.

6) Slow wound healing.

7) Gut issues like irritable bowel syndrome.

8) Unexplained joint and back pain.

9) Headache.

Previously, the page “Nutrition by Lovneet” had shared a post listing the 10 habits you must follow to develop a better relationship with food. They include eating consistent meals, not starving yourself and eating when hungry. The list further mentions that you must prioritise protein and fibre in your meals, slow down and give your food equal attention, check with your fullness, enjoy every bite of food you consume and practise some moving on (walking) after every meal.


On another occasion, ‘Nutrition by Lovneet' outlined the reasons behind constipation. Some of the common causes may be low-fibre diet intake, sedentary lifestyle, resisting the urge of having bowel movements, dehydration, consuming a diet heavy in dairy products or processed foods, too much alcohol and caffeine, hypothyroidism, anxiety and depression, having excessive painkillers, antacids or iron supplements and problems with nerves and muscles in the digestive system. These are possibly the reasons why one feels constipated. To deal with it, you must have fruits and vegetables, drink plenty of water, exercise regularly, follow sleep hygiene and limit stress.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

