These Signs May Indicate That You Might Be Vitamin D Deficient
If you have these signs, get the levels of Vitamin D in your body checked.
Vitamin D is vital for bone health and a variety of other functions
Vitamin D has received a lot of attention in recent years for its function in immune health, particularly in relation to COVID-19. It's also vital for bone health and a variety of other functions. Vitamin D aids in the formation of strong bones and may help prevent certain cancers. Sometimes known as the sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D, is created by the body in response to the skin's exposure to sunlight. It can also be found in fortified dairy and grain products, as well as in certain fish, fish liver oils, and egg yolks.
Its deficiency could lead to a lot of health issues. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, on her Instagram page ‘Nutrition by Lovneet', highlight the signs that tell you if you are Vitamin D deficient.
1) Chronic fatigue and tiredness.
2) If you are struggling with depression, check the levels of your Vitamin D.
3) Loss of bone density.
4) Experiencing hair loss may be the reason behind low levels of the vitamin in your body.
5) Frequently getting cold.
6) Slow wound healing.
7) Gut issues like irritable bowel syndrome.
8) Unexplained joint and back pain.
9) Headache.
