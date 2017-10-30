Ever Heard Of A Broken Heart Syndrome? Know Your Risks
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is medically proven that a person can die because of a broken heart
- Women are more prone to get affected by the broken heart syndrome
- The broken heart syndrome is reversible and temporary
Ever heard about a broken heart syndrome? The term broken heart would leave you with a mental picture of a cartoon with a jagged line through the vintage heart shape. Or, you may even think about a person going through relationship stress or a feeling of being hurt in love. But a broken heart syndrome is neither of these. And what's worse, it is medically proven that a person can die because of a broken heart. The worst part being, broken heart syndrome has nothing to do with your health.
Women are more prone to get affected by the broken heart syndrome. The beginning symptom involves intense chest pain caused by an emotionally stressful event. Usually it is because of the death of a loved one, family member, friend or a pet. Something similar happened to Joanine Simpson. When she woke up one morning with severe chest pain, she was rushed to the emergency room as it was believed to be a heart attack. But tests showed different results. She had undergone a heart break.
And this was not triggered by the death of her beloved husband who she lost in the hospital while on his side. It was triggered by the death of her beloved Meha, her pet.
The broken heart syndrome is reversible and temporary but can have consequences similar to those of a heart attack.
Take a look at the common triggers of a broken heart syndrome:
1. Death of a loved one
2. Strong argument
3. Disappointment
4. Job loss
5. Performing publically
6. Losing or winning a lot of money
7. Divorce, etc.
Anything, and yes anything, any form of extremity like being sad or being happy can potentially trigger heart break.
Are there any risk factors?
Yes, there are a few risk factors associated with the heart break syndrome. They are:
1. Sex
Heart break syndrome associated with sex is far more common in women than in men.
2. Age factor
Age is also an important factor. Heart break syndrome usually occurs in people above 50 years of age.
3. A medical history of a neurological condition
Heart break syndrome occurs more often in people who have a neurological history. It includes going through a head surgery in the past or a condition of epilepsy.
4. Psychiatric disorder
If you suffered or are suffering from anxiety or depression, chances are that you are at a higher risk of heart break syndrome.
Complications associated with this condition
Though the heart break syndrome may not lead to death, the condition can lead to health complications. People who go through this condition recover quickly and easily and do not have lasting impacts of the attack. However, it is not ascertained that you may not experience the same again. Some complications include:
2. Heart failure
3. Disruptions in heart beat
4. Fluid backup in lungs
Though there is no clear treatment for this condition whatsoever, doctors recommends people to manage their stress in situations to prevent a heart break from taking place.