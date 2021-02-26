ASK OUR EXPERTS

Healthy Diet: Nutritionist Shares 3 Of His Favouriet Fruits- Here's Why You Should Have Them Too

Healthy Diet: Nutritionist Shares 3 Of His Favouriet Fruits- Here's Why You Should Have Them Too

According to Dr Siddhant Bhargava, eating any kinds of berries, be it blueberries, strawberries, cranberries or raspberries, can be good for your health. Read here to know why.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 26, 2021 01:10 IST
Healthy Diet: Nutritionist Shares 3 Of His Favouriet Fruits- Heres Why You Should Have Them Too

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin c

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oranges contain Vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant
  2. Berries are perfect for increasing your intake of antioxidants as well
  3. Avocados are rich in healthy fats

Fruits are an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. They are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibre that can help you stay fit, strong and energised, along with keeping your digestion in check. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, we all must have at least one seasonal fruit in a day. Fruits are best eaten as a snack, in-between meals, and not after a meal as a dessert. Bananas, oranges, berries, pineapple and avocado are all fruits which should be a part of your diet regularly.

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, wellness and lifestyle expert, recently took to Instagram to talk about a few fruits which he swears by.


3 fruits that a nutritionist swears by

Newsbeep

1. Berries

It can be blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and even strawberries. As long as they are fresh and not frozen, you can have them daily, without any guilt. Berries are perfect for increasing your intake of antioxidants and can help in slowing down ageing.

Also read: Did You Know How Much Sugar You Consume With A Small Glass Of Fruit Juice?

2. Oranges

Oranges are one of the best sources of vitamin c. This nutrient is essential for you to have a strong immune function. "Vitamin C is a very potent antioxidant. It can prevent degenerative conditions and ageing," says Dr Bhargava.

3rfpipjg

Oranges are rich in vitamin c, which can help in boosting immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Orange Peel For Glowing Skin: Make Your Own Face Mask With Orange Peels For A Natural Glow

3. Avocados

A lot of you may have lived to believe that avocado is a vegetable, but no it is a fruit. And yes, they are easily available now. Avocados are supremely rich in potassium, a nutrient which can be beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Furthermore, "Avocados have a lot of healthy monounsaturated fats that can help in regulating cholesterol and triglycerides," Dr Bhargava informs.

Apart from these fruits, you can have banana, apples, grapes or any other fruits that are locally and easily available in the market. They will provide you with several nutrients that can keep you fit, healthy and disease-free. What's more, they can also be included in a weight loss diet.

Also read: 5 Best And Worst Late-Night Snacks For Your Health

To reap benefits from eating fruit, make sure you have whole fruits. Having fruit juice is fine once in a while. But juicing fruits not only robs them of their fibre, but also increase your intake of sugar.

(Dr Siddhant Bhargava, MBBS, Food, Lifestyle, Wellness)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Trending Diseases