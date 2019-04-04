Have A Look At Top Protein-Rich Foods For Athletes
Nutrients like protein play an important role in an athlete's diet. This is because the nutrient helps repair tissue and strengthen muscle mass.
Proteins can also help in building strong bones and boost metabolism.
Whether running sprints, swimming long distances, running marathon, playing any sports or lifting weights, athletes expend more energy than a normal person. This means their bodies need additional nutrients to recover from intense physical activity and build stamina. Athletes can achieve peak performance by eating a balanced diet which includes foods from all nutrients. Nutrients like protein play an important role in an athlete's diet. This is because the nutrient helps repair tissue and strengthen muscle mass. Proteins can also help in building strong bones and boost metabolism.
Have a look at some good quality sources of proteins for athletes:
1. Chicken
Chicken is an extremely healthy source of protein as it contains all the essential amino acids. Make sure that you cook chicken with a healthy cooking oil like olive oil or ghee. You can grill or roast some chicken along with vegetables to make a nourishing meal for yourself. You can also add chicken slices to your salads.
2. Eggs
Whole eggs are again a quality source of protein. You can have eggs for morning breakfast or as a workout snack. One of the healthiest and delicious food, eggs are easy to prepare and contain all the essential nutrients one can imagine.
3. Tofu
An excellent alternative for chicken, tofu is made up from soya and has all the essential amino acids. Tofu is a perfect option for those who are vegans or vegetarians. You can have tofu with some green vegetables like peas, broccoli, asparagus or spinach.
4. Lentils
Lentils are again a great source of proteins. They also offer many health benefits like lowering high blood pressure. Lentils if eaten with rice make for a protein rich wholesome meal.
5. Nuts
Nuts also have a significant amount of protein. Healthy nuts like walnuts, cashews, almonds or pistachios can be added to your diet. You can have a handful of nuts as your evening snack or even include them in your smoothies.
6. Quinoa
The whole grain quinoa is also a protein-rich food as it contains all the essential amino acids. Quinoa is gluten-free and can keep you full for longer. You can have it with other vegetables like carrots, capsicum and peas to make it delicious.
Apart from protein-rich foods, carbohydrates and fats are also extremely important for athletes. Carbohydrates are an important source of fuel and fats is a significant contributor for energy needs. Some healthy carbs can be potatoes, fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes. On the other hand, healthy fats can be ghee, cheese and nuts.
