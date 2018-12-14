Have A Look At The List of Quintessential Nutrients Through Three Decades
Regardless of our current health, there are certain nutrients that are needed throughout every decade.
Just as our body changes with the time, so does the requirement of nutrition!
HIGHLIGHTS
Just as our body changes with the time, so does the requirement of nutrition! Each age calls for a different kind of nutrition, as it plays an important role in keeping us healthy. Regardless of our current health, there are certain nutrients that are needed throughout every decade. For the same, modifying our food habits according to the need of our body and age may benefit our future health too. Considering, our body deserves the best possible nutrients, it's the best time to initiate this body need to keep working optimally. Moreover, in this fast-paced life, most of us tend to ignore the desideratum of our body. So, to help our own selves, here is the guide to nutrition required in essential ages. Scroll down to know more!
List of quintessential nutrients through thee decades:
1. In our 20s:
As this is that time of our life when we are most physically active and are on the run for various work, for this we need nutrients to support our health. For this, we need specific foods that are rich in proteins like tofu, milk and soya for muscle growth. Omega 3 foods will help in boosting brain functions, get it from salmon, walnuts and flaxseeds.
2. In Our 30s:
Well, this is that phase of life, where we are busy in maintaining our career, might get married or have kids. Many researches have pointed out that this age may be the starting time of bone loss. The nutrients that we need to support this age period are iron and calcium. Foods that are rich in calcium are chia seeds, yogurt and milk and foods that are rich in iron are spinach, cashew, and lentils.
3.In Our 40s:
Turning 40s will be that time when we need to be more careful about our heart health and we need extra support to fight illness and boost your immunity. So, the specific nutrients needed for boosted immunity is vitamin C found in citrus fruits and lycopene found in tomatoes. For heart health, we need polyunsaturated fats found in olive oil, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.
4. In Our 50s:
In this mid-life time we might be bummed about your eye- related diseases like muscular degeneration, cataracts and retinitis pigmentosa and issues related to mental well-being that may trigger dementia or Alzheimer's. So, the nutrients required to prevent and deal from these issues are lutein found in green veggies like spinach and broccoli. For better mental well-being, we need vitamin B 12 found in eggs and shitake mushrooms.
5. In Our 60s and Beyond:
Like it or not, health isn't at its peak during 60s. In this age group, people are less active, have sleep related issues and suffer from joint problems. For such ages problems, foods rich in melatonin, magnesium, folate and vitamin B6 are much needed to regulate the body's clock and sleep pattern. A good source to these nutrients are banana, dark leafy vegetables and a cup of chamomile tea before bed. For healthy joints incorporate salmon, cherries and almond milk.
Along with a good diet you need to have a good exercise regime and be up-to-date related to your medical condition that will provide you with an overall fitness.
