Haircare Tips: These Foods Can Lead To Hair Loss

Here we discuss a list of foods that can lead to hair loss and also share tips to prevent the same.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 17, 2024 07:11 IST
3-Min Read
Consume a variety of foods that provide essential nutrients for hair health

Certain foods can increase the risk of hair loss due to their impact on hormonal balance, nutrient deficiencies, and inflammation. These foods can spike insulin levels, which may contribute to inflammation and lead to hair loss. Read on as we discuss a list of foods that can lead to hair loss and also share tips to prevent the same.

Here are 10 foods that are often associated with or believed to contribute to hair loss:

1. Sugar



Consuming excessive amounts of sugar can lead to inflammation in the body, which can disrupt the hair growth cycle.

2. Fried foods



High levels of unhealthy fats found in fried foods can increase inflammation and negatively impact hair health.

3. Fast food

Often high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and low in essential nutrients, fast food can contribute to hair loss.

4. Soda and sugary beverages

High sugar content and additives in these drinks can lead to inflammation and nutritional deficiencies, affecting hair follicles.

5. Artificial sweeteners

Regular use of artificial sweeteners might disrupt the body's metabolism, potentially contributing to hair loss.

6. Processed meats

Hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and other processed meats contain unhealthy fats and additives that can harm hair health.

7. High-mercury fish

Consuming fish with high mercury levels, like swordfish or mackerel, can damage hair follicles and contribute to hair loss.

8. Refined grains

White bread, pasta, and other refined grains have a high glycemic index, which can spike blood sugar levels and contribute to inflammation.

9. Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to nutrient deficiencies, disrupt hormones, and hinder the absorption of necessary vitamins and minerals for healthy hair.

10. Excessive caffeine

Although moderate caffeine intake is generally safe, excessive consumption can lead to dehydration, which can affect the health of hair strands.

To prevent hair loss, consider the following measures:

  • Consume a variety of foods that provide essential nutrients for hair health. A balanced diet ensures you get the necessary vitamins, minerals, and proteins your hair needs.
  • Drink sufficient water to keep your hair hydrated and prevent dryness. Dehydration can impact hair health.
  • Rapid weight loss can cause nutritional deficiencies and stress on your body, leading to hair loss.
  • Stress can contribute to hair loss. Engage in stress-reducing activities like exercise, meditation, or hobbies to help maintain a healthy scalp.
  • Excessive heat, styling tools, and chemical treatments can damage hair and lead to breakage and hair loss. Use them sparingly and practice proper hair care.

If you experience significant hair loss, it may be beneficial to seek advice from a healthcare professional or dermatologist, as they can help identify underlying causes and suggest appropriate treatments or supplements.

While these foods do not directly cause hair loss, they can have negative effects on overall health, contributing to inflammation, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, and poor circulation - all of which can impact the hair growth cycle.

It's important to note that hair loss can occur due to various factors like genetics, hormonal changes, stress, scalp conditions, or certain medical conditions. Maintaining a balanced and nutrient-rich diet can help support healthy hair growth and minimise potential hair loss caused by external factors.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases