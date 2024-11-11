Amla For Hair Growth: Nutritionist Suggests This Juice Recipe Is A Good Home Remedy For Hair Loss
Amla is loaded with Vitamin C, which boosts collagen production to strengthen hair follicles and promote growth
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal also shared the reasoning behind amla juice being healthy for your hair
In India and around the world, amla is revered as a superfood. This ancient fruit, which is nutrient-dense and has countless health advantages, has five of the six Ayurvedic tastes—bitter, astringent, pungent, sour, and sweet. It is full of vitamins C, fibre, antioxidants, and other vital elements. There are several health advantages to drinking a glass of amla juice in the morning rather than a cup of tea or coffee. The morning beverage helps prevent chronic diseases, improve digestive health, and strengthen immunity. Additionally, the fruit is good for your hair growth, says nutritionist Palak Nagpal.
In a video posted on Instagram, Palak shared an amla juice recipe that prevents hair fall and premature greying. She wrote, “Struggling with hair fall or early greying? Try this daily amla juice recipe, packed with powerful nutrients to strengthen and nourish your hair from within! Amla is loaded with Vitamin C, which boosts collagen production to strengthen hair follicles and promote growth. This juice also has antibacterial properties and prevents premature greying.” Here is the full recipe:
Ingredients
• 2 fresh amlas (Indian gooseberries)
• 10-12 mint leaves
• A pinch of Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp raw, unprocessed honey
Instructions
1. Blend the amlas and mint leaves with a little water until smooth.
2. Strain the mixture as shown in the video.
3. Add a pinch of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp honey. Stir well and serve.
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal also shared the reasoning behind amla juice being healthy for your hair. She shared, “Amla's high Vitamin C content supports collagen production, strengthening hair follicles and boosting hair growth. Its antioxidants help prevent premature greying, while the added mint keeps your scalp healthy and cinnamon boosts circulation. This simple addition to your routine can help reduce hair fall, increase hair density and promote vibrant stronger hair!”
Try this nutritionist-approved juice recipe for reducing hair fall and preventing premature greying.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
