Hair Care Tips: Try These Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dull, Dry And Lifeless Hair
Hair care tips: You can try simple home remedies to boost your hair health. For better hair growth you need to follow a healthy hair care routine as well as eat a healthy diet. Follow these three simple steps to prevent dull and lifeless hair.
Hair care tips: Your hair needs right nutrition for optimum growth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular oiling will provide the right nourishment to your hair
- Coconut oil protects your hair from damage
- Do not consume processed foods for better hair health
A good hair day can simply make your day better. Dull and lifeless hair is like a nightmare. For better hair quality and quantity, you need to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. Also, you need to follow a healthy hair care routine. When at home, you can spend optimum time and effort to take care of your hair. It will help you fight hair fall as well as boost hair growth. Do not worry you do not have to buy expensive hair care products. Simple home remedies can help achieve healthy and long hair. In this article, you will learn some quick home remedies that can help boost hair health.
Hair care routine: Home remedies to fight dull and lifeless hair
1. Prepare hair masks
You can combine simple ingredients to prepare a hair mask. One simple hair mask that requires only two ingredients is aloe vera and coconut oil hair mask. Both coconut oil and aloe vera gel work wonders for your hair. You can mix equal quantities of aloe vera gel and coconut oil. Mix them well to make a paste. Apply this one your hair and scalp at least an hour before washing your hair.
Also read: Hair Care: Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
You can also try other hair masks like egg masks, fenugreek hair mask or curd hair masks.
2. Apply oil regularly
Oiling your hair is extremely important. Many skip regular oiling. It is one of the leading causes of dull and dry hair. Oiling provides nourishment to your hair and scalp. You can combine different hair and massage regularly.
Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method
3. Do not neglect diet
Also read: Best Foods For Hair Growth: Here's A List Of Foods You Must Add To Your Diet
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.