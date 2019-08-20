Best Foods For Hair Growth: Here's A List Of Foods You Must Add To Your Diet
Everyone wishes for flawless hair. A healthy diet can help you say goodbye to hair fall. Here are some diet tips straight from experts which will guide you through the best foods for hair.
Foods for hair growth: Nutrients in certain foods can promote overall hair health
- Right food can help you fight hair fall
- Eliminate processed foods from your diet for better hair
- Nuts are highly nutritious which are good for your hair
Are you tired of using different hair care products to control hair fall? Various products in the market claim to be the ultimate solution to hair fall. But are these products worth your time and money? If you are following all the hair care tips but not eating the right diet, you are doing it all wrong. Your diet can influence a lot more than your weight and digestive health. It leaves a strong impact on skin and hair both. Eating the right diet can help you solve your hair problems naturally. Foods for hair growth are rich in certain properties which are extremely good for hair. These foods will contribute to better hair health. This healthy practice will finally help you achieve thick and strong hair.
Foods for hair growth and healthy hair
"There is no substitute for a healthy diet. A good input of daily dose of vitamins, minerals and protein will result in luxuriant tresses- provided there are no intrinsic causes of hair fall. In my practice, I see a lot of young men and women with dietary deficiencies who need supplementation to regain their hair strength and vitality. Without enough protein for keratin, hair grows more slowly, and the individual strands that do grow are weaker," said Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant Dermatologist at Aster CMI Hospital.
Dr. Shireen Furtado also suggested a few foods which you can add to your diet for healthy hair.
1. Food rich in biotin: eggs, peanuts, almonds, wheat bran, salmon, avocados and low-fat cheese
2. Food rich in zinc: most nuts and seeds, peanut butter, wheat germ, fat-free yogurt and cheese
3. Beta-carotene-rich foods: sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, butternut squash, cantaloupe, dark green lettuces, asparagus and pumpkin
4. Red, yellow, and green bell peppers are a colourful and delicious source of vitamin C, which is necessary for hair
5. Tofu, soybeans, starchy beans, and black-eyed peas, lentils are a great vegetarian source of iron-rich protein
6. Spinach: The power players present in spinach are folate and iron which make spinach extremely good hair
7. Wild salmon (fresh or canned), shellfish, beans, chicken, oatmeal, eggs, peanut butter, fat-free and low-fat dairy foods, and fortified whole-grain cereals are also good sources of B vitamins
Your diet can bring a huge difference to your hair health and promote hair growth. Along with some simple hair care steps, these foods can work wonders for your hair.
Dr. Charu Dua, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Healthcare also highlight the role of foods for hair growth. "Some of the foods everyone should add to their diet to promote hair health and which can lead to hair growth include- essential fatty acids, especially omega-3s as it plays a key role. Add enough proteins in your diet and drink plenty water daily,'' Dr. Dua elaborated.
(Dr. Charu Dua, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Healthcare Patparganj/ Vaishali)
(Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic And Laser Physician, Aster CMI Hospital)
