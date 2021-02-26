Hair Care Tips: Nourish Your Hair And Scalp With This Easy DIY Coconut Oil And See The Difference
Hair care tips: To make this oil, you need coconut oil, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, hibiscus flower and alive seeds. Champi your scalp with this oil for surprising benefits. Know them here.
This hair oil can be prepared with basic kitchen ingredients
HIGHLIGHTS
- This hair oil can deeply nourish your hair and scalp
- It can also have a calming effect
- Champi your hair regularly for healthy hair
When was the last time you gave yourself a champi? A champi is one of the most basic things that you can do for hair care. It can help in nourishing your hair naturally. It facilitates a healthy scalp and can also be calming in nature. Elaborating on the benefits of champi and why you should do it regularly is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram. She shares a traditional DIY for hair care, which is easy-to-follow and can offer benefits in the long term.
Hair care tips: DIY hair oil to nourish your scalp
The scalp is a part of the skin, which is the largest organ in the body. In her post, Diwekar mentions how we all complain about poor hair quality, hair loss and even alopecia, but do very little to optimise scalp health. In fact, it has become convenient for many to assume that they have PCOD or thyroid issues, and thus the hair fall and poor skin quality.
"We opt for expensive treatments to cure it but don't use our kitchen optimally for it. So here goes - a DIY for your hair and scalp," Diwekar adds.
Also read: Does Frequent Shampooing Cause Hair Fall? Dermatologist Busts Common Myths
DIY Coconut hair oil
You need coconut oil, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, hibiscus flower and alive seeds. Heat the coconut oil. When its hot, add curry leaves and remove from the burner. Now add methi seeds, hibiscus flower and one tsp of aliv seeds. Let it cool overnight. Take a strainer and filter the oil.
Store it in a container and this oil can be used for your champis. To do a champi or hair massage properly, watch the video below at 4.52. Diwekar explains step-by-step on how to massage oil into your scalp, so that it gets just the kind of nourishment it needs.
Regularly champi-ing your hair with this DIY hair oil can give you smoother and shinier hair, and also bring down the need of constant hair styling. Try it as soon as you can!
Also read: Follow These Rules While Oiling Your Hair For Best Results
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.