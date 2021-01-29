Hair Care: Follow These Rules While Oiling Your Hair For Best Results
Hair care: Applying oil to your hair offers multiple benefits. It nourishes your hair and support hair growth. Here are some tips you should follow while oiling your hair.
Hair care: Massage oil to your hair and
HIGHLIGHTS
- Apply oil to your hair regularly for better hair growth
- Heat the oil before application for better results
- Do not leave the oil for too long in your hair
Oiling is one of the important parts of a hair care routine. Your mothers and grandmothers might have advised you a million times to massage oil to your scalp for healthy hair growth. Oiling provides strength to your hair and promotes hair growth by nourishing your hair follicles. Applying oil to your hair is also hydrates your scalp and hair. It can also help prevent frizzy hair. It is also important to apply oil to your hair in the right way. There are certain do's and don't's you should be following to get maximum results of oil application to your hair. In this article, here are some rules from expert you should follow to oil your hair perfectly.
Hair care: Here's how you should oil your hair
Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist shares some tips in one of her Instagram posts. "Oiling your hair is a great way to show your tresses some love and care. Always warm the oil before application. Basically, oil molecules are very big and it is not easy for them to seep inside your scalp. Warming the oil helps in breaking these molecules and your scalp gets better nourishment," she writes in her post.
Also read: Winter Hair Care: Simple Tricks That Can Help Prevent Dry Hair
Keep the following points in mind while oiling your hair-
1. Do not keep oil for too long in your hair. You should also avoid oiling your hair if you have dandruff.
2. Double rinse and massage your hair with fingers to remove any residue while shampooing.
3. Avoid use of any other products just after the application of hair oil. Allow your hair to absorb the oil properly.
4. Do not comb your hair just after application of oil. First, allow it to set properly.
5. You can do a hot towel wrap for better absorption of the oil.
6. Do not apply too much oil. When it comes to applying hair oil, less is more.
Also read: Hair Care Tips: 7 Steps To Follow For Healthy Locks This Winter Season
You can choose hair oil according to your hair type. Many also blend a few oils for application. Seek help from your dermatologist to understand which hair oil will suit you.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmologist at ISAAC LUXE in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.