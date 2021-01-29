ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Hair Care: Follow These Rules While Oiling Your Hair For Best Results

Hair Care: Follow These Rules While Oiling Your Hair For Best Results

Hair care: Applying oil to your hair offers multiple benefits. It nourishes your hair and support hair growth. Here are some tips you should follow while oiling your hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 29, 2021 12:23 IST
4-Min Read
Hair Care: Follow These Rules While Oiling Your Hair For Best Results

Hair care: Massage oil to your hair and

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Apply oil to your hair regularly for better hair growth
  2. Heat the oil before application for better results
  3. Do not leave the oil for too long in your hair

Oiling is one of the important parts of a hair care routine. Your mothers and grandmothers might have advised you a million times to massage oil to your scalp for healthy hair growth. Oiling provides strength to your hair and promotes hair growth by nourishing your hair follicles. Applying oil to your hair is also hydrates your scalp and hair. It can also help prevent frizzy hair. It is also important to apply oil to your hair in the right way. There are certain do's and don't's you should be following to get maximum results of oil application to your hair. In this article, here are some rules from expert you should follow to oil your hair perfectly.

Hair care: Here's how you should oil your hair


RELATED STORIES
related

Hair Care: Know The Adverse Effects Of Hair Colouring From Expert

Hair care: Colouring your hair may lead to certain side-effects. Here are some of these you need to know from dermatologist.

related

Hair Care Tips: Move From Good Hair Day To Good Hair Year With These 8 Expert-Recommended Hacks

Hair care tips: Brushing your hair is a healthy habit but brushing more than once a day is another form of traction. Excess brushing stretches the hair and breaks weak ends. Know more here.

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist shares some tips in one of her Instagram posts. "Oiling your hair is a great way to show your tresses some love and care. Always warm the oil before application. Basically, oil molecules are very big and it is not easy for them to seep inside your scalp. Warming the oil helps in breaking these molecules and your scalp gets better nourishment," she writes in her post.

Newsbeep

Also read: Winter Hair Care: Simple Tricks That Can Help Prevent Dry Hair

71lkahu8

Heating your oil before application helps in better absorption
Photo Credit: iStock

Keep the following points in mind while oiling your hair-

1. Do not keep oil for too long in your hair. You should also avoid oiling your hair if you have dandruff.

2. Double rinse and massage your hair with fingers to remove any residue while shampooing.

3. Avoid use of any other products just after the application of hair oil. Allow your hair to absorb the oil properly.

4. Do not comb your hair just after application of oil. First, allow it to set properly.

5. You can do a hot towel wrap for better absorption of the oil.

6. Do not apply too much oil. When it comes to applying hair oil, less is more.

Also read: Hair Care Tips: 7 Steps To Follow For Healthy Locks This Winter Season

You can choose hair oil according to your hair type. Many also blend a few oils for application. Seek help from your dermatologist to understand which hair oil will suit you.

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmologist at ISAAC LUXE in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases