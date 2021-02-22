Hair Care Tips: Does Frequent Shampooing Cause Hair Fall? Dermatologist Busts Common Myths
Hair care tips: Did you know? No amount of oiling can treat hair fall! Read here to know more myths about hair fall from dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich Garekar.
It is a myth that a conditioner can cause hair fall
Dealing with hair fall can be quite frustrating. You may have tried everything under the sun but with very less results. Improving your nutrition intake can, of course, be very helpful. Additionally, a lot many things need to be done on a daily basis to reduce hair fall quickly and effectively. But first, let's bust a few myths about hair fall as they can make the whole process more difficult. Dermatologist Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich Garekar recently took to Instagram to share a few of these hair fall myths that you must stop believing. Keep reading to know about them.
Hair fall myths you must stop believing
If you have believed that shampooing your hair is the reason behind hair loss, or that oiling your hair will reduce it, then these myths about hair loss are going to leave you surprised.
Myth 1: Frequent shampooing causes hair fall
Well, this is absolutely not true. According to Dr Garekar, shampooing has got no role to play in hair loss. "In fact, having a dirty scalp can prevent regrowth of hair," she tells in her Insta reels. To prevent hair loss, make sure that you use a mild shampoo with ingredients like caffeine and biotin.
Myth 2: Oiling treats hair fall
You will be surprised to know that this is not true! Hair fall is mostly related to internal factors like an underlying health condition or poor nutrition. No amount of oiling can treat hair fall, says Dr Garekar. Having said that, oiling does help in deep-conditioning of your hair, she adds.
Myth 3: Using a conditioner will cause hair fall
This is untrue. Using a conditioner is an important of hair washing. According to Dr Kiran Lohia, who is also a dermatologist, you should condition your hair before and after your shampoo. It can help in managing dry and brittle hair. And a conditioner cannot result in hair fall, unless you are applying it to your scalp. A conditioner should be applies only on the ends of your hair.
Myth 4: Keratin treatment controls hair fall
"Please don't fall for this one. In fact, getting a keratin treatment too frequently can lead to severe hair loss," Dr Garekar asserts.
So there you go. These myths could be game-changing if you have been believing them so far!
(Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich Garekar MBBS, MD, Dermatology)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
