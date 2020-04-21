Hair Care Tips: Follow These Simple Steps To Fight Hair Fall At Home
When at home you can follow the right steps to pamper your hair and fight hair. All you need are some ingredients present in your kitchen. Read on to know few simple steps.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Apply hair mask regularly
- Boost your hair health with right nutrition
- Oiling will provide strength to your hair
Hair fall is a common problem in both men and women. Several factors can contribute to hair fall including poor diet or unhealthy hair care routine. Stress is also an important factor that can lead to hair fall. During the lockdown, you can boost your hair health with right precautions and care. When at home you can follow the right steps to pamper your hair and fight hair. All you need are some ingredients present in your kitchen. So, during this lockdown follow these simple steps to maintain good health of your hair.
Hair care: Tips to fight hair fall when at home
1. Prepare a hair mask
You can apply hair mask frequently when at home. You can combine two simple ingredients to prepare a hair mask. All you need is aloe vera gel and coconut oil. Combine these two and make a smooth paste. Apply this on your hair a few hours before the wash. This will help you fight hair fall and promote overall hair health.
2. Prepare oil for hair growth
Oiling is extremely important for your hair. It provides the right nourishment and strength to your hair. You can prepare hair growth oil at home with simple ingredients. Take some coconut oil and add a handful of curry leaves to it. Heat this mixture until the leaves turn black. Allow the oil to reach room temperature and strain it. Use this for massage and apply from roots to ends. Keep it for a few hours and later wash your hair as usual.
3. Consume the right nutrients
Diet plays an important role in promoting both skin and hair health. Vitamin A, E, B, iron, zinc and protein are some important vitamins and minerals for your hair. Some foods you must add to your diet for better hair health may include almonds, peanuts, seeds, lentils, soy, spinach and beans. Also, make sure that you consume a healthy and balanced diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
