Hair Care Tips: Follow These Simple Steps To Fight Hair Fall At Home

Hair Care Tips: Follow These Simple Steps To Fight Hair Fall At Home

When at home you can follow the right steps to pamper your hair and fight hair. All you need are some ingredients present in your kitchen. Read on to know few simple steps.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:26 IST
2-Min Read
Hair Care Tips: Follow These Simple Steps To Fight Hair Fall At Home

Hair care tips: Follow these tips to fight hair fall at home

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Apply hair mask regularly
  2. Boost your hair health with right nutrition
  3. Oiling will provide strength to your hair

Hair fall is a common problem in both men and women. Several factors can contribute to hair fall including poor diet or unhealthy hair care routine. Stress is also an important factor that can lead to hair fall. During the lockdown, you can boost your hair health with right precautions and care. When at home you can follow the right steps to pamper your hair and fight hair. All you need are some ingredients present in your kitchen. So, during this lockdown follow these simple steps to maintain good health of your hair.


Hair care: Tips to fight hair fall when at home

1. Prepare a hair mask

You can apply hair mask frequently when at home. You can combine two simple ingredients to prepare a hair mask. All you need is aloe vera gel and coconut oil. Combine these two and make a smooth paste. Apply this on your hair a few hours before the wash. This will help you fight hair fall and promote overall hair health.

osfp6nig

Hair care: Coconut oil can boost hair health
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Prepare oil for hair growth

Oiling is extremely important for your hair. It provides the right nourishment and strength to your hair. You can prepare hair growth oil at home with simple ingredients. Take some coconut oil and add a handful of curry leaves to it. Heat this mixture until the leaves turn black. Allow the oil to reach room temperature and strain it. Use this for massage and apply from roots to ends. Keep it for a few hours and later wash your hair as usual.

Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

3. Consume the right nutrients

Diet plays an important role in promoting both skin and hair health. Vitamin A, E, B, iron, zinc and protein are some important vitamins and minerals for your hair. Some foods you must add to your diet for better hair health may include almonds, peanuts, seeds, lentils, soy, spinach and beans. Also, make sure that you consume a healthy and balanced diet.

mno0f0rg

Consume a healthy diet to fight hair fall
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Curry Leaves: Simple Methods To Use These Amazing Leaves To Control Hair Fall
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Remedies For Constipation: Try These Nutritious Juice For Relief
Remedies For Constipation: Try These Nutritious Juice For Relief

