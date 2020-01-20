ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Care: This One Ingredient Can Help You Fight Multiple Hair Problems; Learn Simple Methods To Use It

Hair Care: This One Ingredient Can Help You Fight Multiple Hair Problems; Learn Simple Methods To Use It

Fenugreek seeds are beneficial for your hair. You can fight hair fall, damaged hair, dandruff and many more with fenugreek seeds. Read here to know the benefits of fenugreek seeds and methods to use fenugreek for hair.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 20, 2020 03:38 IST
2-Min Read
Haircare: Fenugreek seeds can help you fight hair fall

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fenugreek seeds can help you boost scalp health
  2. Control hair fall with the help of fenugreek seeds
  3. Consume a balanced diet to provide the right nourishment to your hair

Indian spices are loaded with many health and beauty benefits. Fenugreek seeds are also loaded with several health benefits. These seeds are good for your cholesterol levels. Consumption of fenugreek seeds will also boost your digestive health. Another popular benefit that fenugreek seeds offer is weight loss. Fenugreek seeds can help in controlling appetite which helps you lose weight. Fenugreek seeds are also beneficial for your hair. You can fight hair fall, damaged hair, dandruff and many more. You can prepare simple hair masks with fenugreek seeds at home to fight a variety of hair issues. Here are some benefits of fenugreek seeds for your hair and methods to use them.


Hair care: Benefits of fenugreek seeds for hair

Fenugreek contributes to a healthy scalp which improves the health of hair follicles. A healthy environment for hair follicles can boost hair health, promote hair growth and reduce dandruff. It will also help you fight hair issues and result in shiny and smooth hair. You can also prevent premature greying of hair.

3ink6m4

Fenugreek seeds can help you fight different hair problems
Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to use fenugreek for hair

1. First, you need to soak a handful of fenugreek seeds overnight. In the morning blend these seeds in water and a small amount of lemon juice. Apply this paste on your scalp and hair properly. Keep it for around 30 minutes later wash your hair as usual. You can try this method twice a week.

2. For this hair mask, you can use fenugreek seeds powder or a fine paste of overnight soaked fenugreek seeds. Take some curd and add two tablespoons of fenugreek seed powder to it. Apply this on your scalp and hair and leave it for some time. Later wash with shampoo. Similarly, you can soak some fenugreek seeds overnight and turn them into a fine paste. Mix this paste with curd and use this mask.

3rs5adco

Hair care: Prepare simple masks with fenugreek seeds to control hair fall
Photo Credit: iStock

3. You can combine fenugreek seed powder with many other natural ingredients to fight hair problems. You can mix fenugreek seed powder with aloe vera gel, coconut oil, olive oil or amla juice.

You need to use these hair masks regularly to see noticeable results. Other than these, you should consume a healthy diet and protect your hair from external damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

