Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively

Hair care: You can fight hair fall with simple ayurvedic remedies. These are some natural remedies which can give you effective results. Here are some powerful herbs which you can use to fight hair fall.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: May 26, 2020 08:47 IST
2-Min Read
Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively

Hair care: Ayurvedic herbs can help you control hair fall

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Amla contains properties which can boost hair health
  2. Fenugreek seeds can help you control hair fall
  3. Add vitamin E to your diet for better hair growth

Hair fall is a common issue that can affect both men and women. Several factors can contribute to hair fall. Poor diet, lifestyle, unhealthy hair care routine and several mistakes can contribute to hair fall. Ayurveda offers natural solutions to hair fall. It recommends several herbs which can boost your scalp health and promote hair growth. There are several products in the market which claim to control hair fall in a jiffy. But many fail to give the desired results. Inexpensive ayurvedic remedies can be used to deal with hair fall. You can use these with simple methods at your home. Read on to know some effective ayurvedic remedies to fight hair fall.


Hair care: Try these ayurvedic remedies

1. Amla, reetha and shikakai

Amla, reetha and shikakai are three ingredients when combined together can become your one-stop solution to hair fall. When combined together this becomes a natural formula to fight hair fall. Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can help control hair damage and promote healthy hair cells. Reetha is loaded with iron which can promote the growth of hair cells. Shikakai helps in the absorption of the goodness of these two ingredients.

Also read: Amla, Reetha And Shikakai For Hair Growth: Know How To Use This Amazing Trio To Fight Hair Fall

qr01jt5g

Amla, Reetha, Shikaki: A combination of these three ingredients can work wonders for your hair
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Aloe vera

Aloe vera can be used to fight multiple skin and hair issues. It is a one-stop solution to all your skin issues. You can apply aloe vera gel to your hair too. It will promote the health of your scalp which will result in better hair growth. You can simply extract fresh aloe vera gel and massage it on your scalp. Also, apply it properly to your hair from roots to ends. It will help you achieve soft, smooth and frizz-free hair.

Also read: Beware! These Daily Habits Can Ruin Your Hair

ovd1288g

Aloe vera leaves a cooling effect on your scalp
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Bhringraj

Ayurveda recommends that bhringraj can help you promote hair growth, strengthen hair and prevent grey hair and dandruff. You can use bhringraj oil for better hair health. It also contains vitamin E which is one of the best vitamins for hair growth.

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively
Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively

