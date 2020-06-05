ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Care: Prepare This Aloe Vera Mask To Fight Multiple Hair Problems Effectively

Hair care tips: Both men and women can face hair problems. You can try simple home remedies to beat several hair problems. Here's another simple remedy you can try with aloe vera. Read here to know simple method to prepare aloe vera hair mask.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jun 5, 2020 05:49 IST
2-Min Read
Hair care: Aloe vera can offer you multiple benefits that can boost hair health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Consume a healthy diet to naturally boost hair health
  2. Aloe vera can be used as a hair mask
  3. Do not skip oiling for better nourishment

Hair problems like hair fall, dull or dry hair, frizzy hair and more are common problems these days. These problems are faced by both men and women. Several factors are responsible for these conditions. If you are facing these too do not worry, you do not have to spend your money on expensive products. Simple home remedies can help you deal with these conditions. All you need to do is combine some inexpensive products from your kitchen and apply those. Similarly, aloe vera is a powerful remedy for all your hair problems. Here is a simple method to prepare an aloe vera mask that you must try.


Hair care: Aloe vera mask for hair fall and other hair problems

Aloe vera contains enzymes that can repair dead skin cells and boost scalp health. Better scalp heath results in hair fall control and promotes hair growth. It also works as a conditioner that leaves your hair smooth and shiny. It will nourish your hair, control dandruff and prevent frizz.

buk1s1ng

Hair care tips: Aloe vera can boost scalp health
Photo Credit: iStock

Method to prepare aloe vera hair mask

You can combine aloe vera gel with fenugreek seeds. These seeds are also quite popular for the benefits these can offer to your hair. Fenugreek seeds can also promote hair growth and boost scalp health.

hc01ph9g

Hair care: Apply aloe vera mask regularly for better hair growth
Photo Credit: iStock

To prepare this make soak two-three (according to your hair length) tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. In the morning, grind them well to prepare a paste. Mix this paste with freshly extracted aloe vera gel. Massage this mask on your scalp and then apply on your hair properly from roots to ends. Keep this for 20 to 30 minutes. Later wash your hair as usual.

Try this hair mask twice a week for effective results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

