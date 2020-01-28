Hair Care: Prepare These Hair Masks To Fight Hair Fall And Multiple Hair Problems
Do you know you can fight hair fall with some simple home remedies? Combining a few simple kitchen ingredients can help you fight hair fall and boost hair health. Read here to know simple methods to prepare hair masks at home.
Prepare these hair masks and fight hair fall naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can prepare hair masks at home with simple ingredients
- Yogurt can help you boost hair health
- You can also combine aloe vera gel and coconut oil to fight hair fall
Hair fall is a common problem. Many factors including poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle, increased pollution, poor hair care routine and many more can contribute to hair fall. You may find several possible solutions for hair fall. Some may provide you benefits while others may not. Do you know you can fight hair fall with some simple home remedies? Combining a few simple kitchen ingredients can help you fight hair fall and boost hair health. To fight hair fall you need to promote the health of hair follicles as well as provide the right nourishment to your hair. Here are some simple hair masks which you can prepare to provide the right nourishment to your hair and fight hair fall.
Hair fall control: Hair masks you can prepare at home
1. Vitamin E hair mask
Vitamin E can provide multiple benefits to your hair. It can help you fight hair fall. It contains antioxidants and essential nutrients that can help you promote hair follicle health. It will provide the right moisture to your hair and prevent breakage. You can easily buy vitamin E capsules and use them to prepare a hair mask at home. Mix extract of two vitamin E capsules with castor oil. Massage this mixture properly on your scalp and hair. Leave this overnight and wash your hair the next morning. You can also mix other oils with it, like coconut oil or almond oil.
2. Banana hair mask
You can find banana easily. It is one of the most common fruits you can find in India. Banana can be used to prepare hair masks as it has potassium, antioxidants, vitamins and natural oils. Not just hair fall, it can also help you fight other hair problems. To prepare this mask, take two bananas and mash them properly. Add one tablespoon of olive oil, coconut oil and honey each. Mix them properly to prepare a smooth paste. Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair. Keep it for almost an hour. Later wash your hair with shampoo. This mask will also offer you shiny and smooth hair.
3. Yogurt hair mask
Yogurt is extremely healthy for your hair as it is loaded with many essential nutrients. You can mix hair oil with yogurt to prepare a hair mask. Take fresh yogurt and add two tablespoons of oil to it. Mix properly and apply this mixture to your hair. Keep it for a few hours and wash your hair as usual.
If you are struggling with hair fall you can use these masks to boost your hair health and fight hair fall. Along with these, consume a healthy diet and follow a healthy hair care routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
