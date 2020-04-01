Hair Care: Get Long And Thick Hair With These Effective Tips; Fight Hair Fall And Other Problems
Hair care tips: If you want long ad thick hair, here are few tips for you. Follow these to fight different hair problems and also promote hair growth.
Haircare: Follow these simple tips to boost hair health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not comb wet hair to prevent hair fall
- Prepare hair mask with curry leaves
- Use coconut oil for fight hair problems
Long thick hair is a dream of every girl. But problems like hair fall, split ends, thin hair and many others are quite common these days. There are several factors behind it including your diet, pollution levels, stress, anxiety and your hair care routine. Due to lockdown factors like pollution, dirt or dust will not affect your hair health these days. It is the best time to pamper your hair and fight all hair problems you might be experiencing. If you want long ad thick hair, here are few tips for you. Follow these to fight different hair problems and also promote hair growth.
Hair care tips to fight hair fall and boost hair growth
1. Try hair growth vitamins
Certain vitamins can help boost hair health. Adding these vitamins to your diet will promote hair growth as well as provide you other health benefits. Vitamin A, D, B and E are essential for your hair health. Vitamin E is also used for application on hair.
2. Say no to heat
Heat is worst for your hair. Rom roots to ends, heat can damage your hair in various ways. It can also make your hair dry and lead to split ends. Hair fall is also a result of excess use of heat. Say no to heat as much as possible. If you are styling your hair do not forget to use a heat protectant.
3. Know the ingredients of your hair care products
You might not know but you might be offering some harmful chemicals to your hair. From shampoos to hair conditioners, most hair care products are loaded with harmful chemicals and artificial colours. Before buying your hair care products, always check the ingredients first.\
4. Try natural remedies
Many basic kitchen ingredients are loaded with properties that can boost hair growth. You can try curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, aloe vera gel, onion or coconut oil. Prepare hair masks and oils with different kitchen ingredients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
