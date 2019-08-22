Got Loose Skin After Quick Weight Loss? Here's What You Should Do
Are you amongst those who are left with a lot of loose skin after weight loss? Then you are at the right place! Loose skin and stretch marks are two of the most common problems that people experience after losing a lot of weight. While stretch marks are a result of frequent weight loss and weight gain, loose skin is usually caused because of losing huge amounts of weight by following fad diets and over-exercising, all in a very short period of time. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says, "Skin comprises proteins called elastin and collagen. The firm strength and elasticity of skin is supported by fibres provided by these proteins. These fibres assist your skin to extend during weight gain without any wear and tear of skin."
According to Nmami, massive weight loss in a short period of time weakens protein fibre and even damages it. Saggy or loose skin doesn't necessarily happen in case of gradual weight loss achieved by following a healthy diet and regular exercise. "When a slower and gradual weight loss technique is preferred, a person's skin elasticity can easily go back in place. Skin's elasticity doesn't have time to catch up in case of rapid weight loss," she says.
Tips to get rid of excess loose skin after quick weight loss
Nmami says that not everyone on a weight loss program gets excess loose skin. It depends and varies from person to person, body type and the type of weight loss programme you followed.
1. Strength training and cardio both help in losing weight. Strength training helps tone the body while cardio is a type of high intensity exercise that helps in burning calories. Do a combination of both these exercises for healthy weight. This can be one of the ways to get rid of excess loose skin.
2. Certain medical procedures like cosmetic surgery or non-medical ones like firming creams, supplements and massages can help you get rid of loose skin after weight loss.
3. There are few non-surgical procedures as well like laser peeling, ultrasound skin tightening or chemical peels.
Before going ahead with a medical or surgical procedure for getting rid of loose skin, do get consult a dermatologist. Besides, there are ways to lose weight without such side effects. Keep reading to know about them:
1. The first and foremost thing that you have to take care of is 'don't go for too much'. For example, change your mind-set of losing 40kg in six months. Obviously, the faster you try to shed weight, the more the inability of your skin to settle back. If you don't want the saggy and loose skin then try to lose weight in a slow and steady manner.
2. A rate of 500 grams to 1 kilogram per week is considered good. Fad dieting programs like keto diet is not only bad for your skin but also for your health, says Nmami.
3. Excessive strength training can cause stretch marks.
4. Do not give up on food suddenly and starve. Gaining, and losing of weight has various side effects on the skin. Maintain your weight once and stick to it.
5. Portion control is necessary.
6. Avoid simple carbs, instead go for complex carbs.
7. Consume more lean proteins and fiber.
8. Eat less processed food and more whole foods.
9. Burn extra calories by being active even on days when you are not exercising.
10. Fix your sleeping time and get at least 8 hours of sleep every day.
People who often go on crash diets end up gaining all the weight back when they shift to normal diet. Therefore, it is better to recommend a dietitian before going for any type of weight loss program.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
