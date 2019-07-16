Side Effects Of Weight Gain Powder You Must Watch Out For
Are you looking for a quick way to gain weight? Are you also planning to choose weight gain powers to gain weight? But you might not be aware of the health hazards of weight gin powder. Here are some ill-effects of using weight gain powders.
Weight gain powders boost calorie intake significantly
You might be searching for the quickest way to gain weight to get rid of skinny you. But weight gain is as complicated as weight loss. It requires almost equal dedication and efforts to put on some extra kilos. When it comes to shortcuts, weight gain powders are the first thing that can pop up in your mind. Supplements available for weight gain have become popular these days and a lot of people are depending on them. But can it replace your workout sessions and diet? Is this weight gain healthy? Weight gain supplements show different results on every individual. It may work well for you but there are chances that it may not give the desired results to others. Weight gain powders can do more harm than good at times. There are several health risks associated with the use of a weight gain supplement. You must know these risks well before you add weight gain supplements to your diet.g
Harmful effects of using weight gain supplements
1. Unhealthy weight gain
Adding weight-gain supplements to your diet does not result in healthy weight gain. If you are looking for a healthier option, you must add high-calorie healthy foods to your meal. Weight gain powders if consumed in extra quantity, can result in deposition of fat. Unhealthy fats can deposit inside your body which can disturb your healthy lifestyle. Your exercise routine should match with the supplements you are taking otherwise it can also contribute to deposition of fat.
2. Poor kidney health
Your kidneys can also get affected by the use of weight gain powders. The kidneys play an important role inside your body as they help in flushing out all the toxins from your body. The food you eat also affects your kidney health. In many cases, weight gain powders have been indirectly linked to kidney stones.
3. May affect liver health
Your diet leaves a strong impact on your liver health. If you are consuming weight gain supplements in an inappropriate proportion then you are at a higher risk of developing liver problems. To avoid liver issues you must switch to healthy foods high in calories which will result in healthy weight gain.
4. Stomach related issues
Your gut health also decides the impact of weight gain supplements. Sometimes the supplement remains in the stomach and is left insoluble. This can result in nausea and diarrhea. You may also experience other symptoms of poor gut health.
5. May experience allergic reaction
Some people may also experience allergic reactions due to the use of weight gain powders. The allergy may vary from person to person. Some may experience hives while others can suffer from a stomach infection. In such a situation it is best to consult a doctor to understand better.
Before taking any kind of weight gain supplement you must consult a certified trainer to avoid any kind of consequences. Never choose a weight gain supplement by yourself. A trainer will give you the best supplement according to your body type.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
