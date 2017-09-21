Scalded Your Mouth With Too Hot Coffee Or Tea? Here Are 5 Quick Remedies
A burnt tongue is downright irritating and is a big mood-spoiler. Here are 5 easy home-remedies that will help you get rid of that burning sensation in your tongue effectively and quickly.
These easy home remedies will help you get rid of a burnt tongue quickly and effectively.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Too hot drinks and food can burn your tongue mildly to severely.
- Use sugar, aloe-vera, and honey for instant relief from the burn.
- Mint and Yogurt may also help.
1. Sugar
A very simple and easily available remedy for tongue-burns, sugar works as a soothing agent, and therefore helps provide you relief from the burning sensation in your tongue. Apart from that, it also betters the taste in your mouth.
This amazingly quick remedy to a burnt tongue helps you as it contains menthol that helps activate the cold-sensing nerves. Plus, it numbs-down the area and helps reduce inflammation, so you naturally feel better.
3. Honey
The antibacterial nature of honey helps prevent the bacteria from affecting the damaged skin. Not just that, honey being a natural anti-inflammatory agent, it is also a great choice for reducing swelling and pain.
4. Yogurt
With its soothing and cooling nature, yogurt helps you get rid of the burning in your mouth from piping-hot food, as it takes away the heat from the burn.
5. Aloe Vera
What Aloe Vera does to a burn is that it soothes down the damaged cells on the tongue, reduces pain and inflammation, therefore turning out to be a great remedy for a burnt tongue.