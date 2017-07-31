ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do Bananas Make You Fat?

Bananas are versatile, packed with energy and are excellent for digestion. As a matter of fact bananas do not make anyone fat as they have no fat in them. Bananas are a natural source of many nutrients. Most athletes, weight trainers, cyclists and nutritionists hail on bananas as wonder fruits and will always swear by it and their energy giving properties.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 31, 2017 05:07 IST
2-Min Read
Nutritional value of bananas

Carefully planning your meal is one of the effective ways for reducing weight and belly fat. Now days many people think that bananas make them fat and should stop eating them. Bananas are versatile, packed with energy and are excellent for digestion. As a matter of fact bananas do not make anyone fat as they have no fat in them. Bananas are a natural source of many nutrients. Though they have high sugar content but the sugar content is broken down to glucose which is essential for the human body. Most athletes, weight trainers, cyclists and nutritionists hail on bananas as wonder fruits and will always swear by it and their energy giving properties.

Blood sugar level: Bananas are rich in carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, energy and fiber. Bananas have around 110 to 150 calories with 19 to 30 carbohydrates in an average banana. These nutrients help in controlling the blood sugar levels.

Potassium: Bananas are a good for heart. They have potassium and magnesium in abundance which are essential nutrients for heart health particularly blood pressure control.

Make you full: Most of the calories come from carbohydrates which are simple sugars or starch. Bananas do not contain any sodium, fat or cholesterol. Also, they have high amounts of resistant starch.

Energy: Bananas are rich in Vitamins A and C. Also, they are great anti-wrinkle food. In order to fuel energy body needs carbohydrates and fats. Thus, bananas can be taken before a workout which gives us energy to be more active.

Lose weight: They are high in mineral potassium, which helps to lower blood pressure. The fiber content of bananas helps to control hunger much better for those who are trying to burn fat and lose weight.



