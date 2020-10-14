Global Handwashing Day 2020 Encourages Hand Hygiene For All: Know Theme, Significance, History And More
Global Handwashing Day 2020: Washing hands is a healthy practice which can help you get rid of germs and infections form the surface of your hands. It is an easy, effective and efficient method to prevent diseases.
Global Handwashing Day 2020: Washing hands with soap can help you get rid of germs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wash your hands with soap and water frequently
- Wash your hands properly from front, back and between the fingers
- Use a alcohol based hand sanitiser in absence of soap and water
Global Handwashing Day is observed annually on October 15 to highlight the importance of handwashing with soap as an effect method to prevent several diseases. The effectiveness of handwashing in preventing diseases has been given enough emphasis during the current pandemic. Handwashing with soap is one of the effective measures which can help control the spread of COVID-19. Global handwashing day 2020 focuses on spreading creative ideas that can help encourage people to wash hands during these critical times. Handwashing with soap helps in the removal of the infection that might be present on your hands. It helps in fighting the spread of diseases and prevents you from falling sick.
Global Handwashing Day 2020: Theme, significance, history and more
The theme for Global Handwashing Day 2020 is 'Hand Hygiene for All' which supports the recent global initiatives of hand hygiene with using soaps. It also strives to ensure universal access to resources required for safe hand washing.
The global handwashing partnership (GHP) promotes handwashing as an easy, effective and affordable method to control disease spread.
History of handwashing day
Global handwashing day was first organised in 2008. On this day millions of children washed their hands with soap in different countries across the world. With the help of different organisations, resources were distributed in multiple countries.
How to wash your hands?
Take soap and create lather. Start with cleaning the top of your hands. Then properly clean the back of your hands, the end of your fingers, thumb, palms, wrist and the top of your hand again. Rinse the soap from your hands. Turn of the tap with a tissue to prevent cross-contamination. Discard the tissue into a bin. It should take you around 20 seconds to wash your hands properly.
When you do not have access to soap and water, use a alcohol based hand sanitiser.
