Global Handwashing Day 2020: Wash Your Hands Regularly And Keep These Diseases Away
Global Handwashing Day 2020: Handwashing regularly is also important because people touch their eyes, nose and mouth without even realising it. Germs are capable of entering the body through these passages.
Global Handwashing Day 2020: This day is meant to encourage the practice of regular handwashing
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regularly washing hands can reduce respiratory illness
- It can reduce the number of young children who get sick
- It is one of the most important preventive measures against coronavirus
Global Handwashing Day 2020: October 15 is observed as Global Handwashing Day. The day is dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap and water as an effective and affordable way to be disease-free. Washing hands holds supreme importance during the global pandemic of coronavirus. Washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds has been found to be one of the most important preventive measure for COVID-19. This Global Handwashing Day, efforts need to be made to design creative ways to encourage people to regularly wash hands with soap and water, especially during critical times.
Global Handwashing Day: Coronavirus prevention and other reasons why regular washing handwashing is important
Germs that are capable of making people sick are spread when one doesn't wash hands with soap and clean, running water. Before eating, when using the washroom, when preparing food, while coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose are a few instances when washing your hands is of supreme importance.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, handwashing with soap and water can dramatically reduce the number of young children who get sick. Educating people about the importance of washing hands can enable the communities to stay healthy. It can help in the following ways:
- Reduce respiratory illnesses like cold in the general population by 16 to 21%
- It can reduce absenteeism among school-going children, because of gastrointestinal illness, by 29-57%
- Among people with a weak immune system, it can reduce diarrhoeal illness by 58%
- The number of people who get sick with diarrhoea can be reduced by 23-40%
Source: CDC
Handwashing regularly is also important because people touch their eyes, nose and mouth without even realising it. Germs are capable of entering the body through these passages. Germs from hands that are not washed can also get transferred to other objects like table tops, handrails, toys, etc, and then transfer to another person's hands.
All in all, the importance of washing hands regularly cannot be stressed enough. This Global Handwashing Day, let's pledge to inculcate this practice in our daily routine and also encourage others around us for the same.
