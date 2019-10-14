Global Handwashing Day 2019: Here's How You Should Wash Your Hands- Know The Times When Washing Hands Is An Utmost Necessity
Handwashing day 2019: Washing your hands regularly is an important part of maintaining personal hygiene and being disease-free. Read here to know times when it is absolutely crucial to wash your hands.
Global Handwashing Day 2019 Theme: It focuses on promoting clean hands for all
Global Handwashing Day: Maintaining a good personal hygiene is an essential prerequisite of good health. Highlighting the same is Global Handwashing Day, which is observed on October 15. This day is celebrated in order to advocate handwashing with soap, an easy, affordable and effective method to prevent diseases and be healthy. Founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership, Global Handwashing Day is looked at as an opportunity to explore interesting, creative and engaging ways to encourage people wash their hands whenever needed.
Global Handwashing Day 2019 Theme
According to globalhandwashing.org, the theme of Global Handwashing Day 2019 is Clean Hands For All. The theme advocates that no one be left behind in the Sustainable Development Agenda. Some people are at higher risk of developing diseases because of inequalities in handwashing facilities and lack effective programs for promoting handwashing. Global Handwashing Day 2019 theme encourages the same and asks individuals and authorities to take measures that empower every individual with facility to properly wash hands with soap.
Following are the times when washing hands with soap is important
- Before and after a meal
- Before and after preparing food
- After using the toilet
- After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- After handling garbage
- Before and after visiting a hospital
- After changing a nappy
- After touching animals or handling animal waste
- Before and after touching someone who is sick or injured
- Inserting or removing contact lenses
How should you wash your hands?
Well, washing your hands is no rocket science. Nonetheless, it is still important to know the right technique of washing your hands properly. Following are the steps you should follow when washing hands:
1. Wet your hands with clean, running water
2. Apply soap. Rub it all over your hands properly.
3. If you are using liquid handwash, then make sure you pour sufficient quantity so that your hands are cleaned thoroughly.
4. Rub your hands for 15-20 seconds while washing.
5. Rinse well.
6. Dry your hands with a clean paper towel.
Washing hands properly is equally important for children. Make sure they wash their hands after coming home from playing outside, before and after a meal, etc. Teach them the technique of washing hands properly at an early age so that they develop the habit easily as they grow.
