Coronavirus: AIIMS Director Lists Out Handwashing Guidelines
Coronavirus: Handwashing is extremely important to keep your hands infection free. Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol based sanitiser.
Hand washing is an important step to prevent coronavirus
Washing hands properly may play a pivotal role in preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Randeep Guleria, Director at AIIMS, New Delhi has listed out guidelines on proper handwashing technique.
"Wash your hands with soap and water after visiting neighbourhoods, public places. Use proper method to wash hands. Rub your hands together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands' palms and between your fingers and under your nails."
"Wash both hands with water thoroughly with soap under the thumbs and wrists," Guleria said.
Guleria added that a hand sanitiser can be used to keep hands clean while travelling. The Delhi government has advised the people to ignore the crowded areas for a few days.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has advised that the risk of coronavirus can be avoided by taking preventive measures.
Jain has described the mask and hand sanitiser as unnecessary for the common people.
"The masks are only required by physicians and the medical staff," he said.
"People who are suffering from cold, cough, fever etc. can use masks," he added.
He asked the people to wash their hands with soap everytime before touching their eyes, nose and mouth. If you do this, then it is possible to prevent the coronavirus spread 100%."
"Hand sanitiser is necessary for the doctors and the staff involved in medicine as doctors cannot go to wash hands after every patient's examination. So, they use hand sanitiser."
"Proper handwashing is as good as using a hand sanitiser," Jain said.
