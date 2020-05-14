ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Strong Immunity, Weight Loss And Diabetes Management: The Many Reasons For Including Ginger In Your Diet

Strong Immunity, Weight Loss And Diabetes Management: The Many Reasons For Including Ginger In Your Diet

Ginger benefits: Weight loss, blood sugar coontrol and a strong immunity are few of the many ways including ginger in your diet helps you. Read here to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 14, 2020 04:00 IST
2-Min Read
 

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties
  2. These can help in giving a boost to immunity
  3. Studies have found ginger to help in reducing blood sugar levels

Ginger benefits: Ginger is known to be a remedy for treating nausea. What's more, it is a spice that can boost immunity! You can add ginger to tea, in the tadkas of dals and sabzis, or even drink a ginger shot. Ginger shots are prepared with fresh ginger juice. You can also add lemon juice, cumin powder, etc to season it. They can be easily made at home. Drinking a one or two ginger shots in a day can provide you with multiple health benefits.

Health benefits of ginger


RELATED STORIES
related

Make Ginger Your Best Friend This Winter Season; Know Top Health Benefits It Offers

To fight the cold weather you must make some necessary changes in your diet. Some foods and drinks can keep you warm naturally. Ginger is loaded with health benefits. Here are some reasons why you must add ginger to your winter diet.

related

Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

Ginger for congestion: Read here to know the many benefits of using ginger for reducing cough, cold and congestion. This is a must-read as many of you might already be experiencing increased cough, wheezing and sneezing because of changing weather and slight dip in air quality.

1. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols and zingerone are compounds in ginger which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These can help in reducing damage caused by free radicals.

Also read: Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Ginger

2. Immunity

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger can help in giving a boost to your immune system. These properties can help in reducing inflammation. Chronic inflammation can harm your immune system and potentially increase your chances of falling ill.

3. Weight loss

Ginger can be safely included in weight loss diet. It can reduce hunger and increase thermic effect of food. It also helps in improving the number of calories you burn during digestion.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: 30 Minutes Of These Household Chores Can Help You Burn Calories

4. Blood sugar control

Studies have found ginger to help in reducing blood sugar levels. It can help in regulating insulin response in people with diabetes. However, do check with your health experts first before including ginger in your diet.

j666ccm

Ginger can help in regulating blood sugar levels
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Muscle pain and soreness

Ginger can be effective in reducing exercise-induced muscle pain. The spice may not have immediate impact, but can be effective in reducing day-to-day progression of muscle pain. Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are responsible for this. It can also be helpful in reducing joint and arthritis pain.

6. Indigestion

Ginger can be effective in reducing chronic indigestion. It can reduce recurrent pain and discomfort in upper part of the stomach. It can speed up emptying of stomach and reduce indigestion symptoms.

Also read: Dealing With Low Libido, Joint Pain, Indigestion? This Kitchen Ingredient Can Help

7. Menstrual pain

Ginger powder can help in reducing menstrual pain. You can take it in the beginning of your periods to reduce stomach pain and cramps.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Yoga Poses That Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Headache: These Essential Oils Might Help
Home Remedies For Headache: These Essential Oils Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com