Strong Immunity, Weight Loss And Diabetes Management: The Many Reasons For Including Ginger In Your Diet
Ginger benefits: Ginger is known to be a remedy for treating nausea. What's more, it is a spice that can boost immunity! You can add ginger to tea, in the tadkas of dals and sabzis, or even drink a ginger shot. Ginger shots are prepared with fresh ginger juice. You can also add lemon juice, cumin powder, etc to season it. They can be easily made at home. Drinking a one or two ginger shots in a day can provide you with multiple health benefits.
Health benefits of ginger
1. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties
Gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols and zingerone are compounds in ginger which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These can help in reducing damage caused by free radicals.
2. Immunity
Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger can help in giving a boost to your immune system. These properties can help in reducing inflammation. Chronic inflammation can harm your immune system and potentially increase your chances of falling ill.
3. Weight loss
Ginger can be safely included in weight loss diet. It can reduce hunger and increase thermic effect of food. It also helps in improving the number of calories you burn during digestion.
4. Blood sugar control
Studies have found ginger to help in reducing blood sugar levels. It can help in regulating insulin response in people with diabetes. However, do check with your health experts first before including ginger in your diet.
5. Muscle pain and soreness
Ginger can be effective in reducing exercise-induced muscle pain. The spice may not have immediate impact, but can be effective in reducing day-to-day progression of muscle pain. Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger are responsible for this. It can also be helpful in reducing joint and arthritis pain.
6. Indigestion
Ginger can be effective in reducing chronic indigestion. It can reduce recurrent pain and discomfort in upper part of the stomach. It can speed up emptying of stomach and reduce indigestion symptoms.
7. Menstrual pain
Ginger powder can help in reducing menstrual pain. You can take it in the beginning of your periods to reduce stomach pain and cramps.
