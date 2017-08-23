Can Giloy Help Prevent And Treat Dengue: Know The Facts
Dengue remains one of the most dangerous diseases all over the world. It is unfortunate that no scientific medication based treatment has been discovered for it till date.
Dengue treatment with giloy juice
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dengue remains one of the most dreaded diseases
- Dengue seriously tends to affect blood platelet count
- Giloy has anti-inflammatory and antipyratic properties
It is one of the most effective ayurvedic medicines . Known as one of the amritas (root of immortality) in ancient ayurvedic texts, this perennial climbing herb is very easy to grow. And consuming it is easier still. Giloy can be very beneficial when it comes to treating dengue. Some medical properties that help treating dengue are discussed.
Anti-inflammatory properties: Guduchi remains one of the most magical herbs known to mankind. Guduchi, scientifically known as Tinospora cordifolia, is a famous Ayurvedic herb found abundantly in India, and is since long been known to cure a vast variety of diseases. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and antipyratic (fever-curing) properties, Guduchi can cure this deadly disease in its early stages as well.
Increases the blood count: Giloy cures dengue fever in early stages without any side-effects. The platelets are increased in significant manner and it lowers down the body temperature. If platelets are too much low then it can be taken at least 4-5 times a day. It is also believed that Giloy has liver protecting properties.
Strengthens immune system: It plays an amazing role in strengthening our natural immune system by helping the White Blood Cell count to increase in our body. This action of Guduchi as a major immunity booster is very remedial especially during the dengue spell. The bitter properties not only cure dengue but also prevent regular recurrence helping prevent infectious diseases like dengue, swine flu, malaria etc.
Metabolism: Giloy is a very important herb in Ayurveda that helps in controlling dengue fever. It helps in maintaining the metabolic rate, strengthening the immune system and protecting the body against infections. It is advisable that you boil the stems and drink. You can also add few tulsi leaves in the drink. It is anti viral and reduces the swelling in body.