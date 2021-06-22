ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Getting Vaccinated? Follow These Tips Before Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine

Getting Vaccinated? Follow These Tips Before Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine

Covid-19 Vaccine: Are you getting vaccinated anytime soon? Here are some health tips you should follow.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 22, 2021 02:47 IST
2-Min Read
Getting Vaccinated? Follow These Tips Before Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine: Stay hydrated and ensure better sleep before getting vaccinated

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Stay hydrated before and after getting vaccinated
  2. Sleep properly a night before getting vaccinated
  3. Avoid drinking alcohol before and after getting vaccinated

Are you getting vaccinated for covid-19? Or just got your shot scheduled just a few days from now? Before getting the jab it is crucial to follow certain do's and don'ts for a hassle-free experience. These will also help you pass the post-vaccination symptoms like fever, body pain and others. Several health experts and nutritionists have listed a few do's and don'ts you should be following. Here are some of these that might be helpful for you.

Covid-vaccine: Follow these tips before getting the jab

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few tips in one of her Instagram posts. "Getting vaccinated is an important step towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun for people above the age of 18 years. While getting vaccinated, it is essential to follow all the necessary precautions to prevent contracting the virus," she writes.


RELATED STORIES
related

Covid-19 Vaccination: What To Do Before, During And After Getting The Jab

Covid-19 Vaccination: It is essential to follow all the precaution while getting vaccinated. Here are some tips you need to follow before, during and after the jab.

related

COVID-19 Vaccine: Important Points To Note

COVID-19 vaccine: One needs to get the complete schedule of COVID vaccine, irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19. Doing so will help people develop a strong immune response against the disease.

Some of the tips are-

1. Get enough sleep- You should ensure adequate sleep a night before getting vaccinated.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: Important Points To Note

2. Drink adequate amount of water- Staying hydrated is extremely important. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija also mentioned in one of her Instagram videos, "All doctors agree hydration is important pre and post-vaccination. Those who are dehydrated may experience more soreness at the site of the vaccination," Makhija said.

m0ucbkb

Staying hydrated can help reduce soreness at the site of vaccination, says nutritionist
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: 3 Myths That Scientists Want You To Stop Believing

3. Avoid alcohol- You should not consume alcohol a few days before and after getting vaccinated. If you are a smoker, you should avoid smoking too.

4. Eat healthy homemade food- Avoid foods that are not-so-easy on your digestive system. Load up your diet with fresh fruits and vegetables and have home-cooked food.

Also read: Covid-19 Vaccine: 3 Things You Must Do Before And After Getting Vaccinated

"If you are currently taking any medication or undergoing treatment, discuss with your healthcare provider before vaccination," Batra informs her followers.

Follow these tips, stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated!

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Skin Feeling Dry And Irritated? This 4-Ingredient DIY Face Mask Is The Quick Fix You Need
Skin Feeling Dry And Irritated? This 4-Ingredient DIY Face Mask Is The Quick Fix You Need

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases