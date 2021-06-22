Getting Vaccinated? Follow These Tips Before Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine
Covid-19 Vaccine: Are you getting vaccinated anytime soon? Here are some health tips you should follow.
Covid-19 vaccine: Stay hydrated and ensure better sleep before getting vaccinated
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stay hydrated before and after getting vaccinated
- Sleep properly a night before getting vaccinated
- Avoid drinking alcohol before and after getting vaccinated
Are you getting vaccinated for covid-19? Or just got your shot scheduled just a few days from now? Before getting the jab it is crucial to follow certain do's and don'ts for a hassle-free experience. These will also help you pass the post-vaccination symptoms like fever, body pain and others. Several health experts and nutritionists have listed a few do's and don'ts you should be following. Here are some of these that might be helpful for you.
Covid-vaccine: Follow these tips before getting the jab
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few tips in one of her Instagram posts. "Getting vaccinated is an important step towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun for people above the age of 18 years. While getting vaccinated, it is essential to follow all the necessary precautions to prevent contracting the virus," she writes.
Some of the tips are-
1. Get enough sleep- You should ensure adequate sleep a night before getting vaccinated.
2. Drink adequate amount of water- Staying hydrated is extremely important. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija also mentioned in one of her Instagram videos, "All doctors agree hydration is important pre and post-vaccination. Those who are dehydrated may experience more soreness at the site of the vaccination," Makhija said.
3. Avoid alcohol- You should not consume alcohol a few days before and after getting vaccinated. If you are a smoker, you should avoid smoking too.
4. Eat healthy homemade food- Avoid foods that are not-so-easy on your digestive system. Load up your diet with fresh fruits and vegetables and have home-cooked food.
"If you are currently taking any medication or undergoing treatment, discuss with your healthcare provider before vaccination," Batra informs her followers.
Follow these tips, stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated!
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
