Covid-19 Vaccination: What To Do Before, During And After Getting The Jab
Covid-19 Vaccination: It is essential to follow all the precaution while getting vaccinated. Here are some tips you need to follow before, during and after the jab.
Covid-19 Vaccination: Follow all the precautions while getting vaccinated
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wear a mask and follow social distancing at the center
- Stay hydrated and eat a healthy diet
- Carry a sanitizer to avoid contracting the virus
As the country is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus, getting vaccinated is an important step towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun for people above the age of 18 years. While getting vaccinated, it is essential to follow all the necessary precautions to prevent contracting the virus. Here are some of the steps you should follow to get the jab safely.
Follow these tips before, during and after getting the jab
Before The Vaccination
- If you are currently taking any medications or undergoing treatment, discuss this with your healthcare provider.
- Avoid consumption of alcohol a day before and after getting vaccinated.
- Stay hydrated during this period.
- If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever, breathlessness, sore throat, cold, cough, body ache, headache, or loss of sense of taste or smell, a day or two before the vaccination appointment or on the day of your appointment, consult your doctor immediately and do not go for your vaccination.
On The Day of Vaccination
Before Reaching The Center
- Keep all necessary documents ready. Wear loose or short sleeves shirts or tops that can be rolled up easily, so that the medical staff/healthcare workers can have easy access to your upper arm.
- Wear a proper-fitting and comfortable face mask (you may choose to wear two layers of mask), carry a hand sanitizer and a bottle of water if you wish.
- Ensure to drink an adequate amount of water and eat a proper meal (breakfast or lunch) before heading to the vaccination center.
At The Center
- Strictly adhere to the protocols of the vaccination center.
- Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet at all times, especially while in the waiting room and the observation room.
- Wear your face mask always at the vaccination center.
- Avoid touching common surfaces such as railings, rods, doorknobs and handles, etc., and do not touch your face.
- Sanitize your hands after touching any common surfaces.
After vaccination
After receiving the vaccine for COVID-19, you will be asked to wait in the observation room at the center and monitored for 20-30 minutes for any untoward allergic reaction. You can expect to have slight pain and redness at the injection site while at the center.
If you are doing fine and do not show any signs of allergic reaction to the vaccine, the health workers will ask you to leave and advise you to speak to your doctor in case of any emergency.
Stay Home, Stay Safe and Get Vaccinated!
(Dr Ajay Alexander, MBBS, Medical head, Practo)
