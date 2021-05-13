ASK OUR EXPERTS

Covid-19 Vaccination: What To Do Before, During And After Getting The Jab

Covid-19 Vaccination: What To Do Before, During And After Getting The Jab

Covid-19 Vaccination: It is essential to follow all the precaution while getting vaccinated. Here are some tips you need to follow before, during and after the jab.
  By: Dr. Ajay Alexander  Updated: May 13, 2021 12:54 IST
3-Min Read
Covid-19 Vaccination: What To Do Before, During And After Getting The Jab

Covid-19 Vaccination: Follow all the precautions while getting vaccinated

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Wear a mask and follow social distancing at the center
  2. Stay hydrated and eat a healthy diet
  3. Carry a sanitizer to avoid contracting the virus

As the country is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus, getting vaccinated is an important step towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus vaccine rollout has begun for people above the age of 18 years. While getting vaccinated, it is essential to follow all the necessary precautions to prevent contracting the virus. Here are some of the steps you should follow to get the jab safely.

Follow these tips before, during and after getting the jab

Before The Vaccination


  • If you are currently taking any medications or undergoing treatment, discuss this with your healthcare provider.
  • Avoid consumption of alcohol a day before and after getting vaccinated.
  • Stay hydrated during this period.
  • If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever, breathlessness, sore throat, cold, cough, body ache, headache, or loss of sense of taste or smell, a day or two before the vaccination appointment or on the day of your appointment, consult your doctor immediately and do not go for your vaccination.
3kqdgd98

Covid vaccination: Drink adequate amount of water and avoid consumption of alcohol before and after vaccination
Photo Credit: iStoock

On The Day of Vaccination

Before Reaching The Center

  • Keep all necessary documents ready. Wear loose or short sleeves shirts or tops that can be rolled up easily, so that the medical staff/healthcare workers can have easy access to your upper arm.
  • Wear a proper-fitting and comfortable face mask (you may choose to wear two layers of mask), carry a hand sanitizer and a bottle of water if you wish.
  • Ensure to drink an adequate amount of water and eat a proper meal (breakfast or lunch) before heading to the vaccination center.

Also read: Covid-19 Vaccine: 3 Things You Must Do Before And After Getting Vaccinated

At The Center

  • Strictly adhere to the protocols of the vaccination center.
  • Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet at all times, especially while in the waiting room and the observation room.
  • Wear your face mask always at the vaccination center.
  • Avoid touching common surfaces such as railings, rods, doorknobs and handles, etc., and do not touch your face.
  • Sanitize your hands after touching any common surfaces.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: 3 Myths That Scientists Want You To Stop Believing

After vaccination

After receiving the vaccine for COVID-19, you will be asked to wait in the observation room at the center and monitored for 20-30 minutes for any untoward allergic reaction. You can expect to have slight pain and redness at the injection site while at the center.

If you are doing fine and do not show any signs of allergic reaction to the vaccine, the health workers will ask you to leave and advise you to speak to your doctor in case of any emergency.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: Important Points To Note

Stay Home, Stay Safe and Get Vaccinated!

(Dr Ajay Alexander, MBBS, Medical head, Practo)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

