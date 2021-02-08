ASK OUR EXPERTS

COVID-19 Vaccine: 3 Myths That Scientists Want You To Stop Believing

COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause infertility. This is a rumour that has done rounds for many different vaccines and there's no truth to the rumour. There's no vaccine that causes infertility, says Dr Katherine O'Brien, WHO.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Feb 8, 2021
2-Min Read
COVID-19 Vaccine: 3 Myths That Scientists Want You To Stop Believing

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and clinically tested

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is a myth that COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility
  2. It is a myth that the vaccine can alter DNA
  3. The vaccine has been clinically tested for safety in humans

There are a lot of rumours doing rounds regarding vaccines in COVID-19. Some of these rumours are even related to infertility. But, what is the truth or science behind these rumours? Explaining this Dr Katherine O'Brien, World Health Organization (WHO) Director of the Department of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals, on WHO's Instagram. "The vaccines we give cannot cause infertility. This is a rumour that has done rounds for many different vaccines and there's no truth to the rumour. There's no vaccine that causes infertility," says Dr Brien in the video.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts Tell What You Need To Do After Getting The Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine myths you must stop believing


Myth: Vaccines can alter one's DNA

Two vaccines, that are referred to as mRNA vaccines. mRNA is the instructions to the body to make a protein. Most vaccines are created by giving a protein or by giving a small component of the germ that we are trying to vaccinate against, she explains.

"This is a new approach, where instead of giving that tiny part, we give the instructions to our own bodies to make that tiny part. And the, our natural immune system responds to it," Dr Brien says while adding that there's no way that mRNA can change the DNA of human cells.

Also read: How Do Vaccines Work? Know All About Their Safety And Approach From WHO Expert

Myth: Components of the vaccine can be harmful

"The vaccines that we have are safe. All the components that go into the vaccines are heavily tested to be sure that everything that is in there, and the dose that they are given in, is safe for humans," explains Dr Brien.

The vaccines do contain a number of different elements and each of them is tested in animals, before they are tested humans. Clinical trials of the vaccine occurs in tens of thousands of people receiving the vaccine eventually before they're authorised for use in the general public. Safety is the most important part of these clinical trials.

In addition to that, the manufacturing of the vaccines has a constant oversight of quality so that every single ingredient that goes into the vaccine is assured to be of the highest quality and safe for use in humans.

At the point in time, it is important to focus on the facts and believe what has been proven by experts. Stay safe everyone!

Also read: COVID-19 Symptoms In Children: Learn How Coronavirus And Its New Variants Affect Children, From WHO Experts

(Dr Katherine O'Brien, WHO Director of the Department of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

