Home »  Living Healthy »  Covid-19 Vaccine: 3 Things You Must Do Before And After Getting Vaccinated

Covid-19 Vaccine: 3 Things You Must Do Before And After Getting Vaccinated

Covid-19 Vaccine: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija revealed three essential practices that you should follow before and after getting vaccinated.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 1, 2021 10:55 IST
4-Min Read
Covid-19 vaccine: Stay hydrated to reduce pain at the sight of the vaccination, says nutritionist

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Get enough sleep before getting vaccinated
  2. As per guidelines everyone above 18 years are eligible for vaccination
  3. Drink adequate amount of water before and after vaccination

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise at an unprecedented rate across the country, the recent guidelines allow all people above the age of 18 to get vaccinated. In light of this development, nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared a list of three best practices that one must follow before and after getting the vaccine. These three "must-dos" will ensure that the vaccination period is comfortable for us and will help prevent some common issues that we may face. In an Instagram video, she said, "To improve the efficacy of the Covid vaccine, follow these basic -- but must do -- essentials."

Covid-19 Vaccine: Follow these rules before and after jab

1. Adequate Hydration


The nutritionist said that it is important to ensure ample intake of water, coconut water, soups and vegetable juices. One can also include fruits such as melon, which have high water content, in our diet. "All doctors agree hydration is important pre and post-vaccination. Those who are dehydrated may experience more soreness at the site of the vaccination," Makhija said.

2. Avoid alcohol Intake

"No alcohol intake (is allowed) one day before or after the vaccination," Makhija said, adding that alcohol can suppress your immunity and also cause dehydration.

qdlcmmn

Avoid consumption of alcohol before and after vaccination
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Sleep

Makhija said, "A good night's sleep is absolutely essential before getting the vaccination. One bad night of sleep can suppress your immunity by 70 percent." Reiterating that there was no substitute for healthy eating, she added, "Of course, eating healthy, home-cooked, balanced meals and avoiding the processed junk ready to eat foods and completely refraining from stringent starvation diets is the most important pillar to good immune function always."

Recently, Pooja had also shared a video about a few vitamins that can help recover from COVID-19. "I have found these vitamins to be very beneficial (for my family, my clients and myself) to speed up the recovery," she wrote, adding, "These by no means are a replacement to the medical treatment given to you by your doctors but are an adjunct to it."

Now that you know exactly what to do before and after you get vaccinated, remember to take all necessary precautions. Stay home, stay safe.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

