Get Rid Of Fat On Your Back With This Quick Back Workout Routine By Kayla Itsines

Back exercises: Get warmed up with 2 rounds of recovery band work, then complete 3 laps of this dumbbell superset for a super quick, effective workout. This one is great for beginners or anyone returning to fitness after a break: Kayla Itsines, celeb fitness trainer.
You need only two equipments for this routine:Recovery band and a pair of dumbbells
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can include this workout in your daily exercise regime
- It includes a total of four exercises
- These exercises can help in improving your posture
Every day that you spend working out or exercising should be dedicated to different body parts in order to reap maximum benefits from your exercise routine. Legs, back, arms, abs, shoulders, thighs, etc need to be focused on regularly in order to ensure fat loss, toning of the body and muscle gain. In this article, we are going to talk about a quick workout for your back. Shared by celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram, this workout is great for beginners in exercising. It can help in improving your posture and also help you get rid of fat on your back.
Quick workout for your back by Kayla Itsines
"Get warmed up with 2 rounds of recovery band work, then complete 3 laps of this dumbbell superset for a super quick, effective workout. This one is great for beginners or anyone returning to fitness after a break," writes Kayla in her post.
The workout can be done as part of your regular workout routine at the gym. It involves a total of four exercises. You need only two equipments: Recovery band and a pair of dumbbells.
4 exercise back workout
1. Bend pull aparts: 20 reps, 3/4 sets
2. Pecs: 30 seconds, 3/4 sets
Superset
1. Bent-over row:15 reps, 3/4 sets
2. Bent-over reverse fly: 12 reps, 3/4 sets
If you have the two equipments needed for this back workout, you can do it at home as well. You can do on-the-spot running for 15 minutes or do jumping ropes 1,000-1,500 times, followed by 3-4 sets of planks (30 second each) and this back workout. Together, it can make for a proper at-home workout for a day you don't feel like hitting the gym. Try the workout today!
In the meanwhile, here's a morning stretching routine you can do for the day you feel like skipping the gym. Before the aforementioned workout, you can do the stretching exercises shared in the video below. They can help in getting rid of stiffness and soreness in the body. These stretching exercises can also be helpful for promoting relaxation in the body.
MORNING STRETCH ROUTINE Get ready for the day ahead with this simple routine. Have you ever gotten out of bed feeling stiff or sore but you don't have time for a full stretch? This is a great workout for anyone who has a few minutes in the morning, and all you need is a yoga mat or towel! It'll help you start your day right, especially if you're going to be sitting at a desk! Neck Rotation - 10 reps (5 reps each side) Pecs (chest) - 30 seconds Lats (mermaids) - 40 seconds (20 each side) Cat Cow - 10 reps Wide Child's Pose - 30 seconds Quads (side-lying) - 40 seconds (20 each side) Glutes (supine figure-4) - 40 seconds (20 each side) Hip Flexor - 40 seconds (20 each side) Complete once through before you start your day! www.kaylaitsines.com/my-sweat-challenge #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBGcommunity #BBG2020 #stretchroutine #workout #workoutvideo #fitnessvideo
