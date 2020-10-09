Drink More Water!
Here's How
Introduction
Water assists in vital body functions like maintaining cell health, regulation of body temperature, healthy electrolyte balance and much more.
How much water?
It is advised to drink 8-10 glasses of water in a day. But several factors affect body's fluid requirement like levels of physical activity, weather, overall health etc.
Increase water intake
We often forget to have sufficient water in a day but must remember to do so as it's vital for the normal functioning of the body.
Keep a bottle with you
Carrying a water bottle will help you drink more water. Choose a bottle that is easy to carry. It will remind you to sip water at regular intervals.
Replace other drinks
Try replacing coffee, sodas and other beverages with water. It will also help you maintain a healthy weight by reducing overall calorie consumption.
Set reminder
Bring your smartwatch or phone to use. Set a reminder to drink water after every 30 minutes. It will make you drink water even when you are busy.
Eat foods high in water
Another simple way to increase water intake is by consuming foods high in water content. Some water-rich fruits and vegetables are watermelon, grapes, cucumber and tomatoes
Before meal
Make it a rule to drink a glass of water before every meal. If you consume 3 meals it will add 3 glasses of water to your daily intake.
Marked water bottle
A water bottle with labels will help you understand how much water you should be drinking by what time. It will help you reach your goal effectively.
Overhydration
Drinking too much water than required can lead to fluid overload in the body. In this condition you may experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, cramps and faigue.
