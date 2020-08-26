Habits That Can Harm Your Health

Image Credit: Getty
Your daily habits, morning routine, sleep schedule, level of physical activity, screen time, smoking and alcohol intake can all influence your overall health.
Negative self-talk, spending too much time on social media, long hours of sitting, not taking out time for yourself, and regularly indulging in your cravings can be bad for you.
Sound sleep is required for resting, recovering and rebuilding your health. A good nights sleep of six to eight hours is incredibly important for a healthy body and mind.
About 60% of the human body is made up of water. Drinking sufficient water helps in releasing toxins from the body. Dehydration can cause headache, dizziness and urinary and kidney problems.
Consuming sugary foods and drinks on an everyday basis can cause weight gain, high blood sugar and several other complications. Avoid packaged fruit juices, aerated drinks, energy drinks and diet soda.
Diabetes, obesity, weight gain, high blood pressure and stroke are all risks associated with lack of physical activity. For a physically active, fit, strong and flexible body, exercise regularly.
They may offer quick weight loss results, but may end up increasing your cravings, causing mood swings and irritability in the hindsight. Also, the lost weight may bounce back after you resume regular eating habits.
Smoking can cause heart disease, cancer, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, arthritis, asthma and age-related macular degeneration amongst others. Quit smoking today.
Regular consumption of alcohol or alcohol abuse can harm your health in the long-term. It can cause high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, stroke, sleep troubles and digestive problems.
Chronic stress can affect your body, thoughts, feelings and behaviour. It can cause depression, anxiety, diabetes, headaches and several other complications, if left untreated.
