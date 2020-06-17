From Hormonal Balance To Preventing UTI, The Many Ways Khus Roots Can Benefit You
Khus roots act as a natural cooling and hydrating agent. Read here to know interesting ways to use them.
Khus roots can prevent UTI
HIGHLIGHTS
- Khus sherbet is hydrating in nature
- It can help you have a smooth and flawless complexion
- It can give you relief from chronic pain and body aches
Khus roots are one of the many underrated home remedies that are generously available yet so underrated. They have a mild fragrance, and were earlier used to naturally cool down water in earthen pots, informs nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in one of her posts on Instagram. Khus roots, also known as vetiver grass, are essentially a form of grass which is used to make mats, curtains and chattais, especially in areas of dry heat. Diwekar informs that it was known to make the room and surroundings cooler. The roots can used to for preparing a refreshing and cooling sherbet.
Khus roots health benefits you cannot miss
If you can find them near you, then khus roots can be used to naturally cool water. It has insect repelling and anti-termite properties, because of which, farmers grow it around vegetables and fruit trees.
You will be surprised to know that cooling water is not the only benefit that khus roots offer. According to Diwekar, they can be especially helpful in cases of hormonal disorders like PCOD and low sperm mobility.
Drink khus sherbet or water which has been naturally cooled by khus roots can also give you a smooth and flawless complexion. Drink it regularly and it can keep UTI and fevers away. It can also give you relief from chronic pain and body aches.
Also read: This Common Feminine Hygiene Product May Increase The Risk Of UTI, Expert Explains
Other health benefits to watch out for
1. Khus sherbet or water can help you recover from a heat stroke, thanks to its cooling properties.
2. It can make for a naturally and cooling summer drink to quench your thirst.
3. Khus roots are an excellent source of manganese, iron and Vitamin B6. All these can together help in improving blood circulation in the body.
4. Khus sherbet can help in preventing dehydration as well.
Ways to include khus in your diet
Diwekar suggests that you can clean the roots and then soak them in drinking water. Keep them in the water for three days. After that you can dry them and reuse for up to three times.
Apart from this, khus syrup, made from khus extract, is also readily available in the market. However, this sherbet is also likely to be high in sugar so make sure you consume it with caution.
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.