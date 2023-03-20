Footballers Are At A Higher Risk Of Developing Dementia, Here's Why
Dementia is a term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It affects one's memory, thinking and social abilities. These symptoms affect one's day-to-day activities. A recent study has revealed that footballers are more likely to develop dementia. A study in Sweden examined male footballers for several years and found that footballers are one and a half times more likely to develop dementia than other people. The main cause behind this is heading the ball which leads to brain injury and eventually dementia. However, a previous Scottish study found a much larger dementia risk in footballers.
There are several other factors and health conditions which can increase one's risk of dementia. Some of them are modifiable while others are not. However, one can reduce this risk associated with modifiable factors with certain precautions. Let's take a look at these:
1. Prevent head injuries
Head injuries or head trauma can lead to dementia. Therefore, if you are involved in a sport which can lead to repetitive head injuries, follow all precautions to prevent injuries.
2. Quit smoking
Smoking increases the risk of dementia and several other health conditions. Quitting smoking improves your overall health and controls the risk of several health conditions.
3. Add brain foods to your diet
A healthy diet supports your brain health. To control your risk you must consume a healthy, well-balanced diet rich in vitamin D and vitamin B.
4. Keep mind and body active
It is crucial to keep your body as well as the brain. Both of these will help you lower the risk of dementia. According to research, a lack of physical activity puts an individual at a higher risk of dementia. Similarly, keep your brain engaged in brain-related exercises.
5. Do not ignore the symptoms
Early detection of symptoms can help seek medical assistance on time. Timely treatment can further help in controlling the symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Therefore, one should not ignore the early signs and symptoms of the condition. Read here to know the symptoms of dementia.
