Footballers Are At A Higher Risk Of Developing Dementia, Here's Why

A research has revealed that footballers are at a higher risk of dementia. Read here to know what can be done to control the risk of an individual.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 20, 2023 09:12 IST
2-Min Read
Smoking increases the risk of dementia

Dementia is a term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It affects one's memory, thinking and social abilities. These symptoms affect one's day-to-day activities. A recent study has revealed that footballers are more likely to develop dementia. A study in Sweden examined male footballers for several years and found that footballers are one and a half times more likely to develop dementia than other people. The main cause behind this is heading the ball which leads to brain injury and eventually dementia. However, a previous Scottish study found a much larger dementia risk in footballers.

There are several other factors and health conditions which can increase one's risk of dementia. Some of them are modifiable while others are not. However, one can reduce this risk associated with modifiable factors with certain precautions. Let's take a look at these:

1. Prevent head injuries



Head injuries or head trauma can lead to dementia. Therefore, if you are involved in a sport which can lead to repetitive head injuries, follow all precautions to prevent injuries.

2. Quit smoking

Smoking increases the risk of dementia and several other health conditions. Quitting smoking improves your overall health and controls the risk of several health conditions.

3. Add brain foods to your diet

A healthy diet supports your brain health. To control your risk you must consume a healthy, well-balanced diet rich in vitamin D and vitamin B.

4. Keep mind and body active

It is crucial to keep your body as well as the brain. Both of these will help you lower the risk of dementia. According to research, a lack of physical activity puts an individual at a higher risk of dementia. Similarly, keep your brain engaged in brain-related exercises.

5. Do not ignore the symptoms

Early detection of symptoms can help seek medical assistance on time. Timely treatment can further help in controlling the symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Therefore, one should not ignore the early signs and symptoms of the condition. Read here to know the symptoms of dementia.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

