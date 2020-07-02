Flaxseed Oil Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try This Oil
Flaxssed oil can offer you some amazing health benefits. It is beneficial for your skin, heart, body weight and more. Here are some notable health benefits of flaxseed oil.
Flaxseed oil can offer you some amazing health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Flaxseed oil is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids
- This oil can help boost skin health
- Flaxseeds are loaded with protein too
Flaxseeds are extremely healthy. Vegetarians are advised to add flaxseeds to their diet as these can offer them those nutrients that are usually absent in a vegetarian diet. These seeds can also help in weight loss. Flaxseeds are loaded with fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Just like seeds flaxseed oil too can offer you some amazing health benefits. It is jam packed with nutrients that can be used in various ways. Here are some reasons why you should try flaxseed oil. Also know different ways to use.
Health benefits of flaxseeds oil
1. A good source of omega-3 fatty acids
Most foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids are animal-based sources. Flaxseeds and flaxseed oil are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids that vegetarians can enjoy.
2. Boosts heart health
Flaxseed oil is one of the rare heart-friendly oils. This oil boosts artery health and also helps control blood pressure. These factors contribute to a healthy heart. Omega-3 fatty acids also contribute to a healthy heart.
3. Boosts skin health
Many oils have gained popularity in the past year for their amazing skin benefits. Flaxseed oil can also help promote skin health. It can moisturise your skin well and help you achieve a smooth texture. Use of flaxseed oil can also help reduce skin irritation.
Also read: Skincare Tips: Try These Essential Oils For Acne-Free Skin
4. Helps control inflammation
Flaxseeds oil contains anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation, if left uncontrolled can be harmful to your health. Several studies have also highlighted that flaxseeds oil offer properties that help reduce inflammation.
Also read: Know What To Eat And Avoid To Fight Inflammation Effectively
5. Aids in weight loss
Flaxseed oil can help in weight loss too. This oil helps in detoxification that can support weight loss. According to a study published in the journal Appetite, flaxseed oil can help reduce appetite that can make you consume fewer calories resulting in weight loss.
Also read: 6 Side Effects Of Consuming Flaxseeds
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.