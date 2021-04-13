First Time Fasting For Navratris? Follow These Simple Tips For Beginners
Navratri, the auspicious Hindu festival that lasts for a period of nine days, is here. It is celebrated twice a year and is marked by the signature fast that the devout adopt. Interestingly, the festival arrives at the cusp of seasonal transition. At this time, the body is put through changes and suffers a weakened immunity. In such a scenario, fasting helps as a device to cleanse the system. For those of us who are attempting the fast for the first time, the process can appear to be overwhelming. But fasting need not be difficult. All you need to be is a little cautious of your approach towards food these nine days. You may even come off understanding your body a lot more at the end of the fasting period. To make your first fasting experience a pleasant one, here are a few things to keep in mind.
Navratri 2021: Follow these tips while fasting
1. Set realistic fasting goals:
If this is your first attempt at fasting, remember to take things slow. Allow your body to understand and adjust to the changes that you are putting it through. It would be unwise to attempt more stringent forms of fasting such as 'nirjala vrat' where people do not drink water during a specific fasting window. Opt for easier versions of the fast where one is allowed to consume fruits and milk.
2. Hydration is key:
One of the most important things you must do while fasting is to keep yourself hydrated. Given the sudden change in the eating pattern, there are chances that the body may feel weak. Therefore, you must prevent yourself from falling sick due to dehydration. You can probably have a bottle or sipper set aside especially for yourself. You can also indulge in some healthy fruit juices and coconut water to give your body the right set of nutrients.
3. Portion size:
While one of the key parts of the festival is its yummy snacks, make sure you are eating them judiciously. With fasting, one tends to feel hungry at unusual times. The knowledge that you cannot eat after a certain time should not encourage you to go on a binge-eating drive. People also tend to go overboard with tea and coffee during fasting. Avoid this, as excessive caffeine can lead to dehydration.
4. Choose healthy foods:
Fasting is also a good opportunity to eat right. Include more green leafy vegetables, millets, buckwheat flour and superfoods like makhana in your diet. Nuts are also a healthy option and will keep you full for a longer time. Be extra cautious when it comes to sweets. Choose healthier options over refined sugar found in cookies, biscuits, and chocolates.
5. Exercise and sleep:
During your first brush with fasting, it is recommended to avoid strenuous forms of workouts. While light exercises are always a good idea, putting your body through rigorous workouts can prove extremely exhausting. You can always opt for Yoga or meditation. As you fast, your body is undergoing a detox. So, it is imperative that you give it adequate rest in the form of sleep. Try to get 7-8 hours of sleep during the fasting period.
Fasts, however, are best avoided by pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children, the elderly and those suffering from serious ailments.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
