Beat The Ill Effects Of Air Pollution With Tips From Delhi's Top Nutritionist

In times when air pollution in Delhi has been declared as public health emergency, taking extra precautions for our well-being has become the need of the hour.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 15, 2017 01:22 IST
2-Min Read
Fight air pollution with these useful home remedies

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Air pollution has been declared a public health emergency in Delhi
  2. Air pollution can cause some serious health hazards
  3. One should have a lot of plants in their surroundings for fresh oxygen

It is probably one of the worst instances of air pollution in Delhi. Schools have been asked to remain shut and people have been suggested to stay as much indoors as possible. For people with chronic lung diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or asthma, the situation is even worse. In times when every second person next to us is either coughing or sneezing, taking instant measures to save ourselves from further damage is the need of the hour.

Dietician Tapasya Mundhra gives us some tips to combat this air pollution which has been termed as 'public health emergency' in Delhi:

1. Start your day with turmeric, ginger and tulsi juice.
 
turmeric has various health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Have an antioxidant each day and increase your intake of Vitamin C by having foods like lemon, mausambi, amla and guava.
 
vitamin c is important for the body

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Have fats like ghee, olive oil, coconut oil, flax seeds, walnuts etc with every meal
 
ghee has various health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Apply ghee in each nostril so that your respiratory problems are reduced.

5. Try to wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly as they too get polluted lying in open stands.
 
wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Have lots of plants in your surroundings so that you get fresh oxygen.
 
be around plants for fresh oxygen

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Plant some air purifying plants in your home.

(Dietician Tapasya Mundhra is a Health and Nutrition Coach)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


