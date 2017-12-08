Air Pollution Nullifies The Health Benefits Of Exercising: Study
Studies show how air pollution nullifies workout effort of the elderly
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exposure to pollution can nullify all the positive effects of exercising
- Exposure to air pollution can have negative effects on unborn babies
- People who exercised in less polluted places experienced more benefits
Exercise, it's healthy!
Where scientists have been encouraging people to exercise to stay healthy more as they age, a new study explains that exposure to pollution can nullify all the positive effects of exercising making it pointless. In addition to this, another study says that exposure to polluted atmosphere can have severe negative effects on the health of unborn babies. These ill-effects can be lifelong complications in the long run.
For the first study, the researchers looked at the effects of exercising on people above 60 years of age who lived in highly polluted urban areas. This was then compared with the people who lived in places with relatively cleaner atmosphere. As expected, the results showed that people living in polluted areas do not get many health benefits from exercising, when taking their respiratory and cardiovascular health in consideration.
However, people who exercised in places with less air pollution experienced more health benefits of exercising. But what is it that makes this study so relevant? It is the fact that people living in areas with high levels of smog do not have many choices to keep themselves safe from the negative effects of pollution and stay healthy.
For the second study about the ill-effects of pollution on unborn children, researchers discovered that high levels of pollution can lead to low birth weight for the baby. This could also lead to consequences for child development which can be temporary and permanent body impairment.
Sadly, expectant mothers do not have many choices when it comes to protecting oneself against the negative effects of pollution exposure on their baby. Therefore, the responsibility of taking regulatory steps for pollution control for the sake of good health for our future generations falls on the government.
