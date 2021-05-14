Chewing These Seeds Can Help Keep Digestive Issues At Bay: Here's How
Luke Coutinho said people should chew 1 tablespoon of these seeds raw or add them when making tea. These seeds can also be boiled with cumin and ajwain and sipped warm
Fennel seeds can keep you cool during the summer season
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fennel seeds can offer several health benefits
- Chew some fennel seeds post meal for better digestion
- You can also prepare a simple fennel tea at home
Luke Coutinho, holistic lifestyle coach in the field of integrative medicine, has shared an image of “superpower seeds” on his Instagram account and asked his followers to identify them. Giving a hint, he said these green seeds can be chewed raw to get relief from digestive problems, acidity and bad breath, and they also relax intestines, regulate blood pressure and make the skin healthy. First, see the image and try to identify the seeds (without looking towards the caption or the comments section).
Fennel seeds for digestion
Yes, something as simple as chewing fennel seeds can help you prevent a host of digestive issues. Coutinho said people should chew 1 tablespoon of these seeds raw or add them when making tea. These seeds can also be boiled with cumin and ajwain and sipped warm.
Apart from their many culinary uses, fennel seeds are known to offer health benefits and may also provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects. They are low in calories but a good source of vitamin C, which is critical for immunity, tissue repair, and collagen synthesis.
What are the benefits these seeds can offer?
According to Coutinho, fennel seeds can help you prevent digestive issues, gas, acidity, bad breath and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. He further adds that you can lower your blood pressure too with these powerful seeds.
So, try this one stop solution to all your digestive issues.
