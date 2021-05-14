ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Chewing These Seeds Can Help Keep Digestive Issues At Bay: Here's How

Chewing These Seeds Can Help Keep Digestive Issues At Bay: Here's How

Luke Coutinho said people should chew 1 tablespoon of these seeds raw or add them when making tea. These seeds can also be boiled with cumin and ajwain and sipped warm
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 14, 2021 10:23 IST
4-Min Read
Chewing These Seeds Can Help Keep Digestive Issues At Bay: Heres How

Fennel seeds can keep you cool during the summer season

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fennel seeds can offer several health benefits
  2. Chew some fennel seeds post meal for better digestion
  3. You can also prepare a simple fennel tea at home

Luke Coutinho, holistic lifestyle coach in the field of integrative medicine, has shared an image of “superpower seeds” on his Instagram account and asked his followers to identify them. Giving a hint, he said these green seeds can be chewed raw to get relief from digestive problems, acidity and bad breath, and they also relax intestines, regulate blood pressure and make the skin healthy. First, see the image and try to identify the seeds (without looking towards the caption or the comments section).

Fennel seeds for digestion

Yes, something as simple as chewing fennel seeds can help you prevent a host of digestive issues. Coutinho said people should chew 1 tablespoon of these seeds raw or add them when making tea. These seeds can also be boiled with cumin and ajwain and sipped warm.


RELATED STORIES
related

Beat The Heat With Saunf: Know 5 Different Ways To Add Fennel Seeds To Your Summer Diet

Fennel seeds leave a cooling effect on your body. You can add these seeds to your diet in several ways. Read here to know some of these.

related

Fennel Water Benefits: Nutritionist Shares 4 Amazing Reasons To Sip On It Every Day

Fennel water benefits: Drinking fennel water will help in hydrating you, which in itself has a range of benefits, including weight loss. Fennel seeds are also anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal in nature.

Also read: Beat The Heat With Saunf: Know 5 Different Ways To Add Fennel Seeds To Your Summer Diet

Apart from their many culinary uses, fennel seeds are known to offer health benefits and may also provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects. They are low in calories but a good source of vitamin C, which is critical for immunity, tissue repair, and collagen synthesis.

Also read: Fennel Water Benefits: Nutritionist Shares 4 Amazing Reasons To Sip On It Every Day

What are the benefits these seeds can offer?

According to Coutinho, fennel seeds can help you prevent digestive issues, gas, acidity, bad breath and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. He further adds that you can lower your blood pressure too with these powerful seeds.

So, try this one stop solution to all your digestive issues.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases